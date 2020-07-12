WyoGives raises money online for state nonprofits

WyoGives is a 24-hour online event to raise money for 132 state nonprofits, ranging from the uber small to the ones everyone knows about. The Wednesday event is the brainchild of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, the state association for charitable nonprofits.
We chatted with Tony Woodell, executive director of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, one of the event sponsors and one of the 24 Casper-based nonprofits that will benefit from the event. The Casper groups run the gamut from American Legion George Vroman Post No. 2 and Brain Injury Alliance to Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care and Wyoming Symphony Orchestra.
Tell us why this is so important now. I think it’s very important for two reasons. A lot of nonprofits are faced with difficult fundraising during COVID. This will assist them during this time. Then the other part is many people don’t know the breadth of nonprofits in their communities. Just by participating in this, it gets their name out there, allows them to do fundraising and allows the community to buy into all of that.
Talk about the mechanics of giving online Wednesday. You really don’t have to be computer savvy to participate in the program at all. The network has done a really fantastic job of putting together the ease of giving, it’s just push a button and give them your data kind of thing. And every giver has the opportunity to support the charities of their choice. You pick where you want your money to go, and that is very important. There are drop-downs by place, so for example, if you are from one town and you want to give to something there, that’s easy to do. And also by the cause — homelessness, poverty and hunger, religion, social justice, just a whole variety.
There are already matching funds in place. Can you briefly describe those? There is $100,000 from the John P. Ellbogen Foundation that will be split evenly among all participating nonprofits. And then in addition, there are other specific matches as well. There’s a match from Wells Fargo for those that provide housing and shelter assistance. And one from Blue Cross Blue Shield and Jonah Bank that is matching their employee contributions.
Give us a sense of how COVID has affected Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. We are delivering at least twice the volume of food that we have in the past. Some of the programs are seeing three and four times the volume that we’re doing in those areas because of job loss. It’s been a tremendous uptick in the work we do here. We’re glad that we can be part of the solution but we are also aware that the need is great as well. I tell the staff every day that we are leaning in, like when you’re faced with a good headwind in Wyoming.
How do you see nonprofits continuing to be affected as COVID sticks around? Wyoming people have been very generous during this time and that has helped, but the needs continue to grow. Personally, I’m worried that a lot of people gave at the front end, jumped right in, but as this thing continues, if we’re in the middle of a marathon, you’ve got to have support in the back end as well. The gifts are tremendously appreciated, don’t get me wrong, but the need continues.
How much do you think you can raise on Wednesday for Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies? Our goal internally is to raise at least $1,000. The match from the Ellbogen Foundation is tremendous. I hope that match will allow us to feed more families in the state of Wyoming. We want to educate people about food insecurity inside the state and what they can do to help fight that food insecurity. We hope to connect with people who are interested in what we’re doing. Those are our three broad goals — feed more families, education and connecting with those who want to help with our mission.
You’ve been doing a tremendous job taking mobile food pantries to people all across the state using a drive-through model. How long do you think that can last? It will last at least through all of this year. The winter months and mobile pantries will be a challenge for us logistically because of roads and weather. I am already worrying about that.
