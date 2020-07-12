WyoGives raises money online for state nonprofits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WyoGives is a 24-hour online event to raise money for 132 state nonprofits, ranging from the uber small to the ones everyone knows about. The Wednesday event is the brainchild of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, the state association for charitable nonprofits.

To give on Wednesday, visit wyogives.org.

We chatted with Tony Woodell, executive director of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, one of the event sponsors and one of the 24 Casper-based nonprofits that will benefit from the event. The Casper groups run the gamut from American Legion George Vroman Post No. 2 and Brain Injury Alliance to Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care and Wyoming Symphony Orchestra.

Tell us why this is so important now. I think it’s very important for two reasons. A lot of nonprofits are faced with difficult fundraising during COVID. This will assist them during this time. Then the other part is many people don’t know the breadth of nonprofits in their communities. Just by participating in this, it gets their name out there, allows them to do fundraising and allows the community to buy into all of that.