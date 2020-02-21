Wyoming AARP warns against money frauds, scams

The horror stories are many. Someone calls pretending to be the IRS and says you owe money and need to send it right away or else you’ll be arrested. Or you get an email saying your computer needs to be updated or has a virus. It asks you to click a link, and the next thing you know your savings account has been drained.
“The group that’s here right now, statistically, probably 20 percent of you either have been or will be scammed,” Sam Shumway, director of Wyoming’s AARP office, told the crowd seated before him Friday.
The AARP office was hosting a seminar on how to spot and defeat frauds and scams. The topic drew enough interest to fill the better part of The Lyric’s Theatre 1. Shumway had a very clear message to deliver.
“Statistically, everyone in these seats will be the target of a scam,” he continued. “This is high-stakes stuff.”
In 2018 alone, The Federal Trade Commission, which investigates money fraud, received more than 1.4 million fraud reports. In 25 percent of those cases, the reporting party said they’d lost money in the scam.
To drive the message home, AARP invited a handful of experts to educate the audience on how to spot scams, how to report them, the basics of cyber security and what constitutes elder abuse.
Leading the seminar was Eric Heimann, an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Wyoming. Heimann first explained the three categories money scams tend to fall into: imposters, advanced fee schemes and “imposters plus.”
Imposter schemes are pretty straightforward. Someone calls you or emails you and says they’re somebody they aren’t. Maybe your computer gets a pop-up telling you you have a virus. There’s a Microsoft logo at the top, a customer service number. It looks legitimate.
When you call the customer service number, they ask for your banking information or your Social Security number or they ask for remote access to your computer under the guise of “fixing the problem.”
Imposter schemes aren’t always through the form of tech support scams, though. Robocalls claim there’s a warrant for your arrest but it will go away if you pay $400, or pretend to be a grandchild claiming they’re in big trouble and need money right away.
You have free articles remaining.
Heimann has simple advice on how to deal with these calls: Hang up the phone.
Scammers use scare tactics to force people to act in the heat of the moment, Heimann said. The best thing to do when you get an unusual call is to hang up. Ask a friend if it seems abnormal. Call the company or the agency the scammer claims to be from and verify for yourself if you truly owe back taxes or if there’s a warrant for your arrest.
Government agencies won’t ask for money over the phone, Heimann said. So if somebody claiming to represent the government is calling you and asking for money, it’s a scam.
Advanced fee schemes are those where someone claims you’ve won a prize, some foreign lottery, a sweepstakes, a trip or a free hotel stay. They’ll send you the money or the reservation number, but you have to pay a processing fee or you have to pay taxes on the prize winnings.
You send them $300, but your prize never comes.
Finally, “imposters plus” scams are those Heimann calls the most pernicious. These are romance scams or money mule scams, where a scammer takes advantage of a person for an extended period of time, leveraging their emotions to get them to send more and more money to a person they’ve never met.
Romance scams cost consumers more than $200 million in 2019, according to FTC data. And they work by preying on someone’s desire for love, Heimann said.
He used one example of a woman who met a man online and ended up sending him more than $500,000 before she realized she was being played.
“These play on some of our deepest emotions,” Heimann said, adding that it can be hard to get someone out of one of these scams once they’re invested. “It’s like a drug addiction.”
The red flags that indicate a likely scam include unsolicited contact, especially from a foreign country, requiring immediate action, strange payment methods — like buying gift cards from Walmart and giving the scammer the number — and requests for personal information.
If a person thinks they’ve been scammed, they should report it to the local authorities and to the FTC, Heimann said. They can report scams at FTC.gov/complaint. AARP also offers free scam and fraud counseling at 877-908-3360.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites