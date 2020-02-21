Wyoming AARP warns against money frauds, scams

The horror stories are many. Someone calls pretending to be the IRS and says you owe money and need to send it right away or else you’ll be arrested. Or you get an email saying your computer needs to be updated or has a virus. It asks you to click a link, and the next thing you know your savings account has been drained.

“The group that’s here right now, statistically, probably 20 percent of you either have been or will be scammed,” Sam Shumway, director of Wyoming’s AARP office, told the crowd seated before him Friday.

The AARP office was hosting a seminar on how to spot and defeat frauds and scams. The topic drew enough interest to fill the better part of The Lyric’s Theatre 1. Shumway had a very clear message to deliver.

“Statistically, everyone in these seats will be the target of a scam,” he continued. “This is high-stakes stuff.”

In 2018 alone, The Federal Trade Commission, which investigates money fraud, received more than 1.4 million fraud reports. In 25 percent of those cases, the reporting party said they’d lost money in the scam.

To drive the message home, AARP invited a handful of experts to educate the audience on how to spot scams, how to report them, the basics of cyber security and what constitutes elder abuse.