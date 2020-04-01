Wyoming adds 17 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday; total at 137

Testing identified 17 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday in Wyoming, bringing the state's total to 137.

Laramie County now has 35 cases, the highest total in Wyoming. That's six more than Wednesday morning's count. Other new cases since this morning were in Campbell and Sweetwater counties.

Wyoming became the last state Tuesday to confirm its 100th case of coronavirus, when health officials announced 24 positive tests — the largest one-day total. Seventeen is the next highest single-day total.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 15 of Wyoming's 23 counties.

At least 31 of the 137 people who tested positive have recovered so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Almost 15 percent of the cases required a hospital stay. In over 18 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.

Hawaii announced Tuesday it has had one COVID-19 patient die, making Wyoming the only state without a coronavirus death.

While Wyoming's 137 cases rank among the fewest in the U.S., the state's per capita total is higher than more than a dozen other states'.