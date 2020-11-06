Wyoming adds nearly 1,000 total COVID-19 cases in single day

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by a record 996 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 917 and the number of probable cases rising by 79, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
The 917 newly confirmed cases more than double the previous record of 431 from Oct. 30.
In response to the abnormally large numbers, Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said via text message:
"1. We continue to see case growth across the state in a variety of settings. 2. We have been working on improving some data efficiency. Today you are seeing some updates that reflect some uploads with that effort. As just one example, you are seeing uploaded data from correctional facility testing results."
The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in the state also set a new record Friday: 147.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (141), Big Horn (19), Campbell (90), Carbon (21), Converse (three), Crook (22), Fremont (83), Goshen (19), Hot Springs (two), Johnson, Laramie (87), Lincoln (17), Natrona (76), Park (110), Platte (14), Sheridan (53), Sublette (nine), Sweetwater (20), Teton (25), Uinta (eight), Washakie (eight) and Weston (90) counties. The department subtracted one case from Niobrara County's total.
Three hundred three new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 259 confirmed and 44 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 5,232 (6,288 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 147 (up 13 from Thursday)
Deaths: 105 (18 this week, 18 this month)
Total cases: 16,405 (13,871 confirmed, 2,534 probable)
Total recoveries: 10,012 (8,534 confirmed, 1,478 probable)
Total tests: 280,283 (135,758 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 383.6 per day. That number is up 66.5 from a day ago, up 88.6 from a week ago and up 270.3 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 459.9 per day. That number is up 66.7 from a day ago, up 109.7 from a week ago and up 329.4 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 5,232. That number is up 553 from a day ago, up 1,508 from a week ago and up 4,144 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 6,288. That number is up 693 from a day ago, up 1,802 from a week ago and up 1,299 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (539), Campbell (504) and Natrona (455) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Weston (54.6%), Platte (38.2%) and Campbell (36.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 20th fewest (seventh most in the last seven days)
Deaths: third fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: sixth fewest (12th most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany 1,666 (173)
- Big Horn 266 (32)
- Campbell 1,381 (119)
- Carbon 338 (37)
- Converse 244 (139)
- Crook 147 (13)
- Fremont 1,557 (228)
- Goshen 205 (36)
- Hot Springs 51 (9)
- Johnson 99 (45)
- Laramie 1,723 (526)
- Lincoln 347 (67)
- Natrona 1,603 (423)
- Niobrara 6 (23)
- Park 807 (93)
- Platte 136 (71)
- Sheridan 769 (188)
- Sublette 162 (49)
- Sweetwater 642 (39)
- Teton 889 (33)
- Uinta 424 (118)
- Washakie 169 (19)
- Weston 240 (54)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 18
- Natrona: 12
- Big Horn: 9
- Laramie: 8
- Washakie: 7
- Albany: 6
- Goshen: 6
- Sheridan: 6
- Campbell: 4
- Converse: 4
- Platte: 4
- Sweetwater: 4
- Lincoln: 3
- Park: 3
- Uinta: 3
- Carbon: 2
- Johnson: 2
- Teton: 2
- Crook: 1
- Sublette: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.