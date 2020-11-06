Wyoming adds nearly 1,000 total COVID-19 cases in single day

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by a record 996 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 917 and the number of probable cases rising by 79, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

The 917 newly confirmed cases more than double the previous record of 431 from Oct. 30.

In response to the abnormally large numbers, Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said via text message:

"1. We continue to see case growth across the state in a variety of settings. 2. We have been working on improving some data efficiency. Today you are seeing some updates that reflect some uploads with that effort. As just one example, you are seeing uploaded data from correctional facility testing results."

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in the state also set a new record Friday: 147.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (141), Big Horn (19), Campbell (90), Carbon (21), Converse (three), Crook (22), Fremont (83), Goshen (19), Hot Springs (two), Johnson, Laramie (87), Lincoln (17), Natrona (76), Park (110), Platte (14), Sheridan (53), Sublette (nine), Sweetwater (20), Teton (25), Uinta (eight), Washakie (eight) and Weston (90) counties. The department subtracted one case from Niobrara County's total.