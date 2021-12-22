 Skip to main content
top story

Wyoming airports will get $15.1 million in first round of infrastructure funding

  • Updated
  • 0
Airport

People stand in the lobby of the Casper/Natrona County International Airport in June 2019. The airport is set to receive $1.34 million in the first round of infrastructure funding.

 Josh Galemore file, Star-Tribune

Wyoming's 33 airports will receive $15.1 million in the first round of funding through the infrastructure package signed into law last month. 

Airports can use the money to pay for runway, taxiway and terminal projects, among other things, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. 

The state's airports will be able to submit projects to the FAA in the coming weeks. The agency is encouraging projects that focus on safety, equity and sustainability.

The Casper/Natrona County International Airport will receive the second-largest share of the funding in Wyoming -- $1.34 million. The airport anticipates receiving roughly that amount each year for the next five, said Airport Director Glenn Januska.

Specifically, the initial round of funding will help to pay for airfield electrical work, Januska said. That includes upgrading to LED lighting on a taxiway and putting in a new lighting control panel at the air traffic control tower.

The infrastructure money will also help fund design work associated with an upcoming runaway resurfacing project. 

Casper is one of nine commercial airports in the state to receive infrastructure money. Jackson's airport -- the state's busiest as far as passenger traffic -- is earmarked to receive $3.38 million. The other seven, including airports in Cheyenne and Rock Springs, will each receive roughly $1 million. 

An additional 24 reliever and general administration airports around the state will get funding through the infrastructure law. 

The law is ultimately expected to funnel roughly $1.9 billion to infrastructure projects in Wyoming. The vast majority of the money -- $1.8 billion -- is earmarked to pay for highway improvement. Another $335 million is intended to pay for water infrastructure projects, with $225 million aimed at bridge replacement and repairs.

All three of Wyoming's congressional delegates voted against the bill.

Tags

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

