Wyoming announces 17th coronavirus death

The Wyoming Department of Health announced the state’s 17th death of a coronavirus patient Sunday afternoon.

The newest death is a woman from Fremont County who was previously counted as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed patients.

The woman was an adult, but the department did not give any further information about her age. She was hospitalized and did not have any known conditions that would have put her at higher risk of suffering the worst effects of COVID-19.

Eight Fremont County residents have died after contracting the virus, the most of any Wyoming county.

The county also has the most confirmed cases of the virus.

To date, Wyoming has recorded nearly 700 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with more than 200 additional probable cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

To limit the virus’ spread, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist began implementing restrictions in March, including the closures of schools and many businesses and limitations on gatherings.

While in-person schooling remained closed through the spring semester, many businesses have reopened, albeit with restrictions, and groups of up to 250 people are allowed to gather outdoors as of June 1.