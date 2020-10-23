Wyoming announces 426 new COVID-19 cases, breaking previous single-day record by over 100

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by a record 426 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 381 — also a single-day high — and the number of probable cases rising by 45, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (45), Big Horn (eight), Campbell (61), Carbon (three), Converse (nine), Crook (seven), Fremont (32), Goshen (two), Hot Springs, Johnson (five), Laramie (51), Lincoln (six), Natrona (43), Park (24), Sheridan (37), Sublette (five), Sweetwater (seven), Teton (13), Uinta (13), Washakie and Weston (six) counties.
The previous record of 322 total cases in a single day was announced Wednesday. Before Friday, the most confirmed cases announced in a single day was 251 on Monday. Wyoming has recorded more than 2,000 new confirmed cases in a 10-day span for the first time since the pandemic began.
The state also set a new record for hospitalized COVID-19 patients (83) on Friday.
The state has not yet updated the number of recovered patients Friday.
Numbers to know
Hospitalized patients: 83 (up two from Thursday)
Deaths: 68 (11 this week, 18 this month)
Total cases: 10,545 (8,918 confirmed, 1,627 probable)
Total tests: 219,358 (120,127 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 217.8 per day. That number is up 26.9 from a day ago, up 59.2 from a week ago and up 148.9 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 258.1 per day. That number is up 26.4 from a day ago, up 68.6 from a week ago and up 175.8 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Natrona (301), Laramie (295) and Albany (281) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Weston (57.1%), Big Horn (41.8%) and Campbell (36.3%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 1,074 (140)
- Big Horn: 177 (24)
- Campbell: 702 (63)
- Carbon: 264 (35)
- Converse: 191 (92)
- Crook: 88 (10)
- Fremont: 1,044 (145)
- Goshen: 130 (18)
- Hot Springs: 40 (9)
- Johnson: 60 (23)
- Laramie: 1,035 (331)
- Lincoln: 270 (56)
- Natrona: 992 (201)
- Niobrara: 3 (4)
- Park: 479 (57)
- Platte: 71 (44)
- Sheridan: 478 (156)
- Sublette: 120 (38)
- Sweetwater: 428 (23)
- Teton: 706 (34)
- Uinta: 343 (82)
- Washakie: 132 (12)
- Weston: 91 (30)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 15
- Natrona: 8
- Washakie: 7
- Laramie: 5
- Sheridan: 4
- Albany: 3
- Campbell: 3
- Goshen: 3
- Park: 3
- Uinta: 3
- Big Horn: 2
- Carbon: 2
- Johnson: 2
- Lincoln: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Crook: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
