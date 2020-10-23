Wyoming announces 426 new COVID-19 cases, breaking previous single-day record by over 100

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by a record 426 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 381 — also a single-day high — and the number of probable cases rising by 45, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (45), Big Horn (eight), Campbell (61), Carbon (three), Converse (nine), Crook (seven), Fremont (32), Goshen (two), Hot Springs, Johnson (five), Laramie (51), Lincoln (six), Natrona (43), Park (24), Sheridan (37), Sublette (five), Sweetwater (seven), Teton (13), Uinta (13), Washakie and Weston (six) counties.

The previous record of 322 total cases in a single day was announced Wednesday. Before Friday, the most confirmed cases announced in a single day was 251 on Monday. Wyoming has recorded more than 2,000 new confirmed cases in a 10-day span for the first time since the pandemic began.

The state also set a new record for hospitalized COVID-19 patients (83) on Friday.

The state has not yet updated the number of recovered patients Friday.

Numbers to know

Hospitalized patients: 83 (up two from Thursday)