You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming Athletic Club branch will be auctioned Thursday, lawyer says
View Comments
top story

Wyoming Athletic Club branch will be auctioned Thursday, lawyer says

{{featured_button_text}}
Wyoming Athletic Club

The Wyoming Athletic Club, shown here in this file photo, will go up for auction Thursday, according to the lawyer listed on a foreclosure notice for the club.

 File, Star-Tribune

The Wyoming Athletic Club is expected to be up for auction Thursday after being foreclosed upon for defaulting on mortgage payments, according to the lawyer listed on the foreclosure notice.

The club’s assistant general manager Bee Bennett previously told the Star-Tribune the issue would be resolved by the end of last week and that the club was not being sold.

Christine Stickley of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP, however, told the Star Tribune on Tuesday the foreclosure sale scheduled for Thursday was set to move forward.

Attempts to reach Bennett for comment on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning were not returned before press deadline Wednesday.

The notice for the longtime Casper recreation venue says the club’s owner, Health Club Management LLC, defaulted on mortgage payments for the property at 455 Thelma Drive. That address is the club’s east-side location.

According to the notice, which ran for a fourth time Friday in the Star-Tribune, the company owed $620,060.05 — “plus interest, costs expended, and late charges” — as of Jan. 28 to Celtic Bank Corporation of Salt Lake.

The Wyoming Athletic Club has two branches: the Thelma Drive location near Ridley’s Family Markets at the corner of Second Street and Wyoming Boulevard and another at 3920 S. Poplar St. in the Sunrise Shopping Center. The club provides fitness classes, swimming and yoga, among other options.

The east location houses Casper’s only indoor tennis courts and Casper Dojo.

The club is expected to be auctioned to the highest bidder at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Natrona County Courthouse.

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government Reporter

Morgan Hughes primarily covers local government. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News