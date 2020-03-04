Wyoming Athletic Club branch will be auctioned Thursday, lawyer says

The Wyoming Athletic Club is expected to be up for auction Thursday after being foreclosed upon for defaulting on mortgage payments, according to the lawyer listed on the foreclosure notice.
The club’s assistant general manager Bee Bennett previously told the Star-Tribune the issue would be resolved by the end of last week and that the club was not being sold.
Christine Stickley of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP, however, told the Star Tribune on Tuesday the foreclosure sale scheduled for Thursday was set to move forward.
Attempts to reach Bennett for comment on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning were not returned before press deadline Wednesday.
The notice for the longtime Casper recreation venue says the club’s owner, Health Club Management LLC, defaulted on mortgage payments for the property at 455 Thelma Drive. That address is the club’s east-side location.
According to the notice, which ran for a fourth time Friday in the Star-Tribune, the company owed $620,060.05 — “plus interest, costs expended, and late charges” — as of Jan. 28 to Celtic Bank Corporation of Salt Lake.
The Wyoming Athletic Club has two branches: the Thelma Drive location near Ridley’s Family Markets at the corner of Second Street and Wyoming Boulevard and another at 3920 S. Poplar St. in the Sunrise Shopping Center. The club provides fitness classes, swimming and yoga, among other options.
The east location houses Casper’s only indoor tennis courts and Casper Dojo.
The club is expected to be auctioned to the highest bidder at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Natrona County Courthouse.
