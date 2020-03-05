Wyoming Athletic Club files for bankruptcy, claims more than $1 million in debt

Wyoming Athletic Club shortly before midday on Wednesday filed for bankruptcy, forestalling a foreclosure auction of the Casper athletic club's east-side facility that had been scheduled for Thursday morning.
The filing comes under Chapter 11 of federal bankruptcy code, which generally allows a business to remain operational while restructuring its debts. The corporation proposes a plan to draw it out of debt and a judge then supervises certain financial decisions.
Wyoming Athletic Partners, the LLC under which the club is organized, stated in the filings that it has between $1 million and $10 million in debt and assets within the same range.
Those assets include, according to the club's filings, a bank account, membership dues, rental accounts, fitness equipment at the club's South Poplar Street and Thelma Drive locations, ownership of the Thelma Drive building and a lease governing the South Poplar Street location at the Sunrise Shopping Center.
A foreclosure notice published in the Star-Tribune by Celtic Bank Corporation stated that Wyoming Investment Partners and Health Club Management LLC -- another entity associated with the club -- defaulted on mortgage payments for 455 Thelma Drive facility on the east side.
According to the notice, which has been listed three times in the Star-Tribune this month, the company owed $620,060.05 — “plus interest, costs expended, and late charges” — as of Jan. 28 to the Salt Lake City bank.
The amount owed to the remaining of the clubs' creditors, whom it says number 216, is not clear. The club did request permission to continue to pay employees on regular pay periods. Thursday, according to the filing, the club is expected to pay $18,000 to its 44 workers.
In its filings, the club also stated that it was current on its utility bills and requested the court's permission to prepay portions of those bills.
The club's assistant general manager told the Star-Tribune last week that the club was not closing and delinquent payments would be taken care of.
Although the property was expected to be auctioned by sheriff's deputies on Thursday morning in the entrance to Natrona County's courthouse, it was not on the block. The deputy handling the auction said the agency had been notified Wednesday of the bankruptcy filings.
The Wyoming Athletic Club's east side location is home to Casper’s only indoor tennis courts, which hosted a Wyoming Cowgirls tennis match in 2019.
The Colorado lawyer who filed on behalf of the club did not immediately respond to a Thursday morning voice message requesting comment for this story.