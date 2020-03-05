Wyoming Athletic Club files for bankruptcy, claims more than $1 million in debt

Wyoming Athletic Club shortly before midday on Wednesday filed for bankruptcy, forestalling a foreclosure auction of the Casper athletic club's east-side facility that had been scheduled for Thursday morning.

The filing comes under Chapter 11 of federal bankruptcy code, which generally allows a business to remain operational while restructuring its debts. The corporation proposes a plan to draw it out of debt and a judge then supervises certain financial decisions.

Wyoming Athletic Partners, the LLC under which the club is organized, stated in the filings that it has between $1 million and $10 million in debt and assets within the same range.

Those assets include, according to the club's filings, a bank account, membership dues, rental accounts, fitness equipment at the club's South Poplar Street and Thelma Drive locations, ownership of the Thelma Drive building and a lease governing the South Poplar Street location at the Sunrise Shopping Center.

A foreclosure notice published in the Star-Tribune by Celtic Bank Corporation stated that Wyoming Investment Partners and Health Club Management LLC -- another entity associated with the club -- defaulted on mortgage payments for 455 Thelma Drive facility on the east side.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}