The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has roiled the U.S. banking and financial industries and sent ripples across the world.

In Wyoming, not so much.

Though some banks have experienced trouble, Wyoming’s banking industry has reported stability over the past week as fears of a much larger crisis have eased somewhat. Those in the industry attribute the relative tranquility to fewer risks and the distinctive banking landscape of Wyoming.

“Everybody’s sitting pretty well,” said Scott Meier, president and CEO of the Wyoming Bankers Association.

As the run on Silicon Valley Bank has captivated national attention, Meier has been talking with banks across the state. They have raised little concern about possibility of the current banking upheaval spreading to Wyoming.

“Every one of them has told me, ‘Yeah, we’ve gotten two or three calls asking us what’s this about?’” Meier said. “Nobody is shifting money from the small banks to the big banks that I know of. Nobody’s worried about how we’re going to survive any of this stuff. Everybody’s fine.

“I don’t think there’s any banks in Wyoming right now that are on the edge of a failing, so I don’t think it really is that big of a deal,” he said.

When Silicon Valley Bank failed on March 10 due to the mismanagement of interest rate risk, among other issues, it sent off a panic that quickly spread, consuming New York’s Signature Bank and raising fears that other regional banks could similarly crash.

It sent bankers in Wyoming scrambling to their balance sheets to look at their own risks.

“I would guarantee you every community banker in Wyoming was reading everything they could and then making sure that internally within our banks we don’t have those same risks,” said Kim DeVore, president and CEO of Jonah Bank of Wyoming. “I would tell you this Friday I feel way better than I felt last Friday because I’ve gone through that process. … It is very apparent that we are very different banks.”

The Wyoming difference

Silicon Valley Bank and other larger banks are distinctly different from many of those in Wyoming, such as Hilltop or Jonah banks. The former are investment banks whereas the “community banks” of Wyoming are more traditional, taking in deposits, lending out money and investing the rest conservatively, DeVore said.

“Banks in Wyoming by nature keep more capital than most banks. We keep more liquidity than most banks. And we are extra conservative and sensitive to risks,” she said.

The boom and bust cycles Wyoming experiences and the global financial crisis of 2008 have made that approach a necessity, and in cases like the current banking turmoil, it pays off.

“It didn’t take very long as a banker to realize we don’t have those concerns here in Wyoming and we can rest easier,” DeVore said. “I think our customers feel the same way.”

The spectacular collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is linked to a number of issues.

The bank catered to venture capitalists and tech and startup companies and it wasn’t well diversified in its client base, a problem that Wyoming banks tend not to have, Meier said.

The immediate cause is that the bank locked money into long-term U.S. bonds, some of which it sold at a loss amid rising interest rates.

When investors heard about the losses, they began to quickly withdraw their money from the bank. Much of the bank’s money was locked in other investments, causing a bank run, according to The Guardian.

In a single day, customers tried to withdraw $42 billion in cash from Silicon Valley Bank, which at the time had more than $200 billion in assets.

Wyoming is partly insulated from the current scare because the majority of banks in the state are much smaller then Silicon Valley Bank.

The largest bank based in the state is Pinnacle Bank in Cody, which has just over $1.26 billion in assets, according to data from the Federal Reserve. Even First Interstate Bank, a regional bank based in Montana with branches across Wyoming, only has roughly $32 billion.

Wyoming’s smaller banks tend to focus less on aggressive growth, something the banks that have collapsed shared in common, making them more stable, said Larry Hatheway, an economist and financial advisor who co-founded Jackson Hole Economics, a nonprofit economic research and analysis group.

“They have not by and large been aggressively growing their size of their balance sheet by attracting deposits in recent years,” Hatheway said. “They have roots in their communities and they’re probably both trustworthy and trusted by all of their clients on both sides of their balance sheet.”

However, Wyoming has not completely escaped the current turmoil around the banking industry.

In recent days, concerns have fallen on San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, which has branches in Jackson and Wilson.

The bank’s share price has fallen precipitously even as major U.S. banks like JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup have backed it with more than $30 billion.

The bank has not folded, but it’s unclear how the chaos around the bank will impact Wyoming customers.

A spokesperson for First Republic Bank did not return requests for comment Friday.

Though Wyoming’s banks are optimistic and tout their risk management, preparation and stability as community-oriented institutions, Hatheway said the state is not immune to banking turbulence.

“There really isn’t a country in the world and probably not a state in the United States that in its history hasn’t had some really wicked banking crises,” he said.

At a time of national uncertainty, DeVore welcomed conversation with customers and encouraged Wyomingites to ask questions and learn more about the current situation and their banks.

“We don’t expect blind trust. We need to earn your trust,” she said.