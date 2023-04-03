Even by Wyoming standards, the blizzard that swept over the state on Monday stood out.

The late season storm dropped heavy snow over large parts of the state, combining with high winds to create blizzard conditions in many places. Central Wyoming bore the brunt of the storm, with widespread closures as people sought to get home before the conditions worsened.

Two people died and one was injured, meanwhile, when a semi-truck that authorities suspect was traveling too fast for the road conditions, stuck a tow truck that was attending to a disabled car on Interstate 80 near Wamsutter.

In Casper, schools closed early, and the Natrona County School District announced it would conduct classes virtually on Tuesday. Activities were canceled. Casper College closed Monday as well.

Downtown was unusually empty on Monday afternoon as businesses and public agencies shut down so workers could get home safe.

The city of Casper closed early and officials said it would stay shuttered on Tuesday. That means City Hall, Municipal Court, Casper Recreation Center, Aquatic Center and Ice Arena will be closed until Wednesday.

Metro Animal Shelter will also be closed to the public both days, though officers will still be working.

The closures won't affect police, fire, water and sewer, snow removal and trash collection services.

As of Monday afternoon, Casper City Council still planned to convene for a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the city council chambers.

Natrona County closed its non-essential offices at 3 p.m. Monday, which it expected to reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The county pushed back its Board of County Commissioners work session and regular meeting, as well as its Natrona County Detention Center Joint Powers Board/Hall of Justice Joint Powers Board meeting, to April 11.

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center and BLM’s Casper Field Office closed Monday afternoon and will remain that way until Wednesday.

Arctic conditions

The National Weather Service forecast massive snow totals for the storm. Figures released Sunday night indicated Casper and Wheatland could each get 18 to 24 inches, Douglas could get 24 to 30 inches and and Rawlins could get 12 to 18 inches.

The storm was expected to continue dropping snow overnight Monday and into Tuesday.

A blizzard warning was in effect for most of Natrona County and parts of Fremont, Converse, Niobrara and Sweetwater counties. The National Weather Service forecast winds in excess of 50 mph in Casper.

Authorities warned that driving could become difficult to impossible due to blowing snow.As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, two of Wyoming's three interstates — 25 and 90 — remained open. Some state highways, including one connecting Casper and Laramie, had shut down, as had a stretch of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Rock Springs.

The storm comes at the tail end of a particularly harsh winter, one that's resulted in an unusually high number of road deaths and difficulties for local ranchers, who are contending with higher prices and mountainous snow drifts.

