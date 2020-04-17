Wyoming becomes last state to hit 300 confirmed cases; more than half have recovered

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by nine Friday, as the state became the last to eclipse 300 confirmed cases. More than half of the now 305 cases — 157 — have fully recovered, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The state was also the last to reach 100 confirmed cases and the last to have a coronavirus-related death.

Three of the new cases came earlier in the day: one in Natrona County and two in Uinta County. The latter two were patients from the Wyoming Behavioral Institute in Casper who tested positive at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston.

The other new cases came from Fremont (two), Laramie (two), Sweetwater (two) and Albany counties, with one case being subtracted from Washakie County's total (now five).

There are 107 probable cases in the state. Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Two COVID-19 patients have died in Wyoming.

After a weeklong stretch (March 31-April 6) in which the state averaged more than 16 new cases per day, the state has not had a double-digit case load in a single day since April 11.