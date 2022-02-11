Wyoming Boulevard could become 'President Donald J. Trump Highway'

The most pro-Trump state in the country may get a little bit Trumpier ... at least in Casper.

Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, and some of his conservative colleagues filed a bill Friday to rename the entirety of Wyoming Highway 258 the "President Donald J. Trump Highway."

The bill would spend $2,800 of state money for the project if it is ultimately passed.

The bill draft also allows the Wyoming Department of Transportation to accept and spend any donations given to the department specifically for the renaming. Those donations would offset state funding.

Wyoming Highway 258 or Wyoming Boulevard is a highly traveled 10.58-mile-long state highway that spans the western, southern, and eastern edges of the city of Casper. It's also called Outer Drive.

Trump remains popular in the state. In both the 2016 and 2020 elections, Wyoming had the highest proportion of voters cast ballots for Trump in the nation. In 2020, nearly 70% of the electorate voted for the former president.

The former president has never visited Wyoming in a campaign capacity, but he is likely going to hold a rally in the state over Labor Day Weekend. One of the venue options is Casper's Ford Wyoming Center, the largest events venue in the state.

Trump has played a major role in arguably the nation's most-watched 2022 House race: the contest between Rep. Liz Cheney and her Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Hageman.

Cheney voted to impeach the former president and has repeatedly rebuked him for lying about the legitimacy of the election and his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Cheney's statements and actions have invited the toughest primary challenge in her history, with the former president setting out to unseat her.

The highway renaming bill will need to clear a two-thirds vote to be introduced at the upcoming budget session, which begins Monday. Only bills related to the budgets and redistricting do not have to clear the super-majority vote for introduction.

Gray is joined by seven other representatives and one other senator in co-sponsoring the bill.

