Wyoming Boulevard, Salt Creek Highway to see construction this month

Watch out for orange signs around Casper starting this week.

Two road projects will affect traffic in the area starting on Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said in a release Friday.

Wyoming Boulevard repaving

The first, a repaving project on Wyoming Boulevard between Poplar Street and Casper Mountain Road, is expected to last just two days — Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be one lane of traffic open in each direction during the project, and the speed limit is set to be reduced to 30 mph.

You won’t be able to turn into the Rocky Mountain Car Wash or the Blue Ridge Coffee shopping center from Wyoming Boulevard during the construction.

For a detour, take Poplar north to Yesness Court, turn left and then head south on Tranquility Way.

Salt Creek bridge replacement

Crews are set to begin replacing the deck of the Salt Creek Highway bridge over Casper Creek on July 18.

The project will completely close a small section of the highway starting at the Yellowstone Highway intersection for 112 days, or roughly six months, according to WYDOT.

The bridge crosses the creek in Mills, near Pepper Tank and Excal and just south of the railroad tracks.

A detour via the U.S. Highway 20/26 Shoshoni bypass will allow drivers to access Salt Creek Highway north of the construction.

“The project is part of a multi-year effort to rehabilitate bridges around the state,” WYDOT said in Friday’s statement.