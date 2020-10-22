 Skip to main content
Wyoming braces for record cold temperatures this weekend
breaking top story

Wyoming braces for record cold temperatures this weekend

  • Updated
snow

Snow covers Casper following a storm in September. It caused power outages and road closures throughout the state.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

A cold front that began dropping snow over Wyoming on Thursday could bring record-low temperatures this weekend to the Equality State.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that temperatures will plunge into the single digits on Sunday in many parts of Wyoming. If those forecasts hold, they would break record lows.

Thermometers in Casper, for example, are expected to bottom out at 5 degrees on Sunday. The record low for Oct. 25 in Casper is 13 degrees, set in 1997.

Similar record lows could happen in Buffalo (6 degrees), Jackson Hole (6 degrees), Riverton (7 degrees), Lander (6 degrees) and Rock Springs (8 degrees), according to the National Weather Service office in Riverton.

Temperatures this time of year normally rise into the mid 50s and bottom out in the high 20s or low 30s at night.

Thursday's storm is expected to drop up to 3 inches of snow in parts of northern Wyoming, the weather service reported. The snow is forecast to decrease this afternoon.

