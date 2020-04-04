Wyoming churches begin receiving Episcopal foundation donations for COVID-19 relief

Two weeks after pledging $1 million to the state's Episcopal churches in support of relief for those negatively impacted by COVID-19, The Foundation for the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming has mailed $460,000 of that grant to the 46 Episcopal churches in Wyoming. As needs evolve in the coming weeks and months, the remaining $540,000 of the initial grant, as well as any additional contributions to the fund will be allocated.
In Glenrock, The Rev. Leigh Earle of Christ Episcopal Church said many will have input into how its $10,000 is used in the community.
"We have asked our elected vestry and our outreach committee to vote on it, but we want the whole congregation to pray during Holy Week about what they think we ought to do," Earle said Friday. "Right now, we hope to set up a Zoom meeting with the vestry and the outreach committee on Monday, April 13, to discuss it and vote, so that everybody in our congregation has the opportunity to tell us what they want to do."
Earle said when the tiny log cabin church is approached by people in need of help with emergencies, they are typically referred to the Community Services Block Grant program, which vets them and requires people to work on solutions while also meeting their emergency needs.
"I recently spoke with CSBG folks down here and with the stimulus and good local funding; they did not anticipate calling us for help until October 1," Earle said.
She serves on the board of the relatively new Glenrock Area Food Pantry and said that group is currently in pretty good shape as well.
General grant guidelines ask that funds be prioritized for community, family or individual needs around four broad categories: child care, vulnerable adults, food insecurity or assistance other than food (rent/mortgages, utilities/telephone/internet, medications, personal hygiene items, veterinary costs, vehicle/gas costs, etc.). Grant funds are not for church operating or capital expenditures.
“Each Episcopal parish in Wyoming was awarded a grant of $10,000, regardless of size of community or church,” according to the Right Rev. John Smylie, bishop of the Diocese of Wyoming. In a letter to parishes he said, “Our hope is that you will dream of ways you can make a love-spreading difference in the lives of those negatively impacted by this crisis. We are asking that you distribute these dollars within 60 days to meet the most pressing needs you currently discern.”
The Rev. Jimmy Bartz, board member and rector of St. John’s in Jackson said, “It’s our hope that others in the State of Wyoming will rise to the challenge and donate to this cause.”
Those wishing to add to this support effort may make a gift to the Episcopal Foundation for the Diocese of Wyoming designated for COVID-19 relief.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.