Two Episcopalian churches in Wyoming, along with private donors, have paid down $2.2 million dollars worth of medical debt through a nonprofit for people living below the poverty line in Wyoming and Montana.

Christ Episcopal Church in Cody and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Casper partnered together and recruited help from an online giving page to erase all the debt that RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit that buys medical debt for pennies on the dollar, could buy in Wyoming and its northern neighbor. For $10,000, the debt is gone; the Cody church gave $5,000, St. Mark’s gave $2,500 and private donors also gave $2,500.

In Natrona County alone, around $373,306.36 was abolished for 52 people. Whether all of those people whose debt was paid for live in Natrona County is a different question, Walt Tanner, lifelong member of St. Mark’s and secretary for the vestry, the church’s board of directors, said. Since people often come to Banner Wyoming Medical Health Center from other counties, it’s most likely just what the hospital sold to the nonprofit.

It was the county with the highest number of people in Wyoming who had their debts paid. Laramie County was second with 49 people with a total of $104,482.466. Cascade County had the highest number of people in Montana – 431 with a total of $497,944.91.

The idea started with Allen Doyle, who works for the Wyoming Service Corps, an arm of the Episcopal Service Corps, as their director. The nonprofit approached Doyle two years ago and told him that they wanted to work with him, but they didn’t have any medical debt to pay off in Wyoming or Montana at the time. At least, none that they had bought.

The idea was tabled until February of this year, when the nonprofit reached out again – this time with enough medical debt to start a campaign, Doyle said. Christ Episcopal in Cody raised their portion, and St. Mark’s and the private donors filled in the rest.

The nonprofit sent out letters to each debtor saying that their debt was abolished on May 16. Due to HIPAA, none of the entities that raised money can know who exactly had their debts paid, and Doyle said that no one has reached out.

But that’s not really why they did it in the first place, he said.

“It felt like a really cost effective way of helping our neighbors and just reminding them that they’re loved, and that we care, and that no one should be making decisions on whether you eat or you pay your medical bill.”

They also had some “really intentional” conversations about what neighboring state to focus on since Wyoming didn’t have enough medical debt, Doyle noted. In the end, Montana made the most sense since many in Cody go across the state line for various resources.

Tanner heard about efforts to pay off medical debts from other Episcopal churches around the country. He talked to the nonprofit before he talked to Doyle, though, and they told him that there was no debt in Wyoming that could be paid off.

“I was like, ‘Well, that’s kind of weird.’ And then I hear from Allen like, the next day, who’s saying, ‘We got this’ and I was like, I just talked to them,” he said. “They said they had nothing. He was like, ‘Well, yeah, that’s because we reserved it.’

“I was like, ‘Cool. Let’s do this.’”

Doyle recalled it this way:

“He (Tanner) just said something along the lines of, ‘Hey, now, we want to do something like that. That’s awesome.’ And then next thing you know we had a check from their mission outreach committee.”

St. Marks had been “discussing it inside the church informally for several months,” Tanner said.

“One of the missions that I’ve learned in this church, through my life here, has been that how we treat the least among us, the most vulnerable among us, is the most important thing, right? Because that’s how Christ feels that we treat him.

“So there were people who needed to have the dignity of being able to say, Yeah, I got sick, I had to go to the doctor and not have threatening phone calls coming in and papers being delivered. And they’re just people, they got sick, they needed some help.”

Doyle echoed those sentiments.

“One thing that really inspired me personally … was just kind of the idea of the Jubilee Years in the Christian Old Testament in the Hebrew Bible, where our spiritual ancestors just literally forgave each other’s debts as a part of existing in community,” he told the Star-Tribune. “And then just thinking about the life of Jesus, healing the sick and comforting the afflicted. And this is our way of participating in that in a really small way.

“There’s so much more to be done, but if one family can go to sleep knowing that that debt isn’t looming over them, and that people care and love them, then it’s worth it.”