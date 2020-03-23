Wyoming Community Foundation seeks to help nonprofits affected by coronavirus pandemic

Since the money is not yet raised, Richardson acknowledged that it is impossible to predict how much the funds might hold and therefore how much each nonprofit might receive.

Yet, she said, "it really depends on what each organization needs. If $500 saves somebody from closing their doors, and somebody else would really appreciate and could utilize $1,000, we'll try to make those happen. In the scope of fundraising, I would see these as small grants. I don't see any of these as being more than $5,000."

The Wyoming Community Foundation has, for over 30 years, connected people who care with causes they care most about. In 2019, WYCF granted over $11 million to charitable causes.

“The state is seeing unprecedented changes each day and there is more work to be done than ever before,” said WYCF president Criag Showalter. “These funds will allow us to help organizations receive essential funding quickly and to help them face long-term challenges.”

If you would like to give to support Wyoming nonprofits, visit wycf.org to donate or call 307-721-8300.

“People are out of work, businesses are closing,” Showalter said. “We know the people of Wyoming want to come together to help out their next-door neighbors as well as their neighbors the next county over. We’re here to help communities in good times and in bad.”

