Wyoming Community Foundation seeks to help nonprofits affected by coronavirus pandemic

Help for the state's nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 will be available from two funds administered by the Wyoming Community Foundation.
Although money is now being raised, the help to nonprofits should be available much more quickly than normal grant application processes.
The foundation has established the COVID-19 Immediate Needs Fund and is also accepting donations to its unrestricted endowment.
"We will have a shortened, very simplified application up on the website by the end of the week," said Micah Richardson, WYCF director of programs and communications. "Generally, our application cycles have deadlines of June 15 and Dec. 15, and we still are encouraging groups to apply for those, but if you need the money now, use the shortened application."
Examples of nonprofits who may need emergency funding include but are not limited to food banks, shelters, mental health organizations, child and after school care.
The application will be available at wycf.org, under the tab "grants," dropping down to the COVID application.
Although money is being raised right now for the funds, Richardson said she is "hopeful," money could actually be available as soon as a month or two from now.
"We are asking the public to donate, and we are reaching out to some donors as well to see if we can get a corpus (or base) in the funds," Richardson said.
Since the money is not yet raised, Richardson acknowledged that it is impossible to predict how much the funds might hold and therefore how much each nonprofit might receive.
Yet, she said, "it really depends on what each organization needs. If $500 saves somebody from closing their doors, and somebody else would really appreciate and could utilize $1,000, we'll try to make those happen. In the scope of fundraising, I would see these as small grants. I don't see any of these as being more than $5,000."
The Wyoming Community Foundation has, for over 30 years, connected people who care with causes they care most about. In 2019, WYCF granted over $11 million to charitable causes.
“The state is seeing unprecedented changes each day and there is more work to be done than ever before,” said WYCF president Criag Showalter. “These funds will allow us to help organizations receive essential funding quickly and to help them face long-term challenges.”
If you would like to give to support Wyoming nonprofits, visit wycf.org to donate or call 307-721-8300.
“People are out of work, businesses are closing,” Showalter said. “We know the people of Wyoming want to come together to help out their next-door neighbors as well as their neighbors the next county over. We’re here to help communities in good times and in bad.”
