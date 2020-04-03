Wyoming coronavirus cases now at 166 with 37 people recovered

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Testing identified 13 new cases of coronavirus on Friday in Wyoming, bringing the state's total to 166.

The Wyoming Department of Health says new cases were identified in Teton, Natrona, Albany, Carbon, Goshen, Lincoln and Fremont counties. The Lincoln patient is the county's first confirmed case.

Wyoming became the last state to confirm its 100th case of coronavirus Tuesday, when health officials announced 24 positive tests — the largest one-day total. Seventeen cases were announced Wednesday, the second most in a single day here.

Sixteen cases were announced Thursday, the state's first string of three consecutive days with double-digit cases. Friday made four straight.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 17 of Wyoming's 23 counties.

Wyoming remains the only state without a known death of a coronavirus patient.

Thirty-seven people who tested positive have recovered so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. In over 13 percent of the cases required a hospital stay. In almost 17 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.