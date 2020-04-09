Wyoming coronavirus cases now at 239 confirmed and 81 probable

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose to 320 on Thursday, according to new data released by the state Health Department.

That includes 239 lab confirmed cases and another 81 probable case, the latter of which the department began publicly releasing on Wednesday. Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

However, the state's 320 combined cases are almost certainly an undercount, state and medical officials say, considering the limited amount of testing being done here. The state lab recently began accepting samples only from patients in six "priority categories," and in some counties, hundreds of residents have been asked to self-isolate as if they have the disease.

New cases were reported Thursday in Laramie, Teton, Johnson, Uinta and Niobrara counties.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 19 of Wyoming's 23 counties. Wyoming remains the only state without a known death of a coronavirus patient.

The number of recovered cases rose to 101, of which 80 were lab cases and another 21 were probable.