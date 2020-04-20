Wyoming coronavirus cases now at 317

The state Health Department has said it's too soon to tell whether the drop-off is a result of the testing change, though Gov. Mark Gordon has said that the projected peak of the disease in Wyoming has not yet arrived.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 21 of Wyoming's 23 counties. Only Platte and Weston counties are without confirmed cases. Wyoming has the lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state. Alaska and South Dakota each have the second fewest deaths related to the virus, with seven each, according to the New York Times.

More than 16 percent of Wyoming's cases required a hospital stay. In about 5 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.

In about 49 percent of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. In another 19.1 percent of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. Community spread has been attributed to about 13 percent of the cases. In about 16 percent of Wyoming's cases, health officials don't how the person was exposed to the virus.

The state's per capita case ranking has fallen in recent weeks; Wyoming has more cases per 100,000 people than six states, a number that was once as high as 20, according to the Times.