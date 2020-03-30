Wyoming coronavirus cases now at 94; one Natrona County case removed

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased to 94 on Monday afternoon, making an increase of 20 from the end of day Friday.

The number was briefly at 95 before Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom announced at a news conference that a Natrona County case announced Monday morning was a result of a reporting error. There remain nine confirmed cases in Natrona County.

The new cases are from three of the four most affected counties — Fremont, Laramie, Sheridan and Teton — and a county that had previously had only one case: Sweetwater. More than 1,800 test samples have been run between the state and private labs. Twenty-four patients have recovered.

Fremont County continues to have the most cases of anywhere in the state, now with 24. Last week, officials there said that more than 400 people in the county had symptoms and are in self-isolation, with presumed — but not confirmed — positive diagnoses. Testing shortages continue across the state.

“We assume that it’s out in the community now,” Fremont County health officer Dr. Brian Gee said Friday, adding that the hundreds of residents with COVID-19 symptoms who have seen health care providers should assume they have the sickness because rates of other illnesses like flu in the county are low.