Wyoming coronavirus cases now at 94; two dozen have recovered

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased to 94 on Monday morning, making an increase of 20 from the end of day Friday.
The new cases are in Fremont, Laramie, Natrona, Sheridan and Teton counties. More than 1,800 test samples have been run between the state and private labs. Twenty-four patients have recovered.
Fremont County continues to have the most cases of anywhere in the state, now with 24. Last week, officials there said that more than 400 people in the county had symptoms and are in self-isolation, with presumed — but not confirmed — positive diagnoses. Testing shortages continue across the state.
“We assume that it’s out in the community now,” Fremont County health officer Dr. Brian Gee said Friday, adding that the hundreds of residents with COVID-19 symptoms who have seen health care providers should assume they have the sickness because rates of other illnesses like flu in the county are low.
Laramie County is now up to 20 cases. Teton County is edging closer, with 14 cases, many of which were identified in the latter portions of last week. Officials there have said that there's now evidence of community spread —meaning the disease's movement between patients there cannot be traced to a singular source.
Natrona County is now at 10 cases. Officials said last week that while most of the eight cases identified by Friday could be traced backward, two could not, suggesting possible community spread.
Sheridan County, where the two of the first three cases were identified earlier this month, is now up to six.
Fifteen of the state's 23 counties now have confirmed cases of the virus.
The number of COVID-19 cases has spiked over the past week, jumping from the high 20s to now the mid-90s. Health experts say the quick rise is partially an indication of more disease in the state but also Wyoming’s increased testing capacity. In previous days, providers and health officers across the state say it's difficult to get a true indication of the virus' presence here because of testing limitations.
Twenty-four of the 94 people who tested positive have recovered so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Almost 20 percent of the cases required a hospital stay. In more than 11 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if someone was hospitalized.
No deaths have been reported.
Total cases in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 24
- Laramie: 20
- Teton: 16
- Natrona: 10
- Sheridan: 8
- Johnson: 5
- Carbon: 3
- Albany: 1
- Campbell: 1
- Goshen: 1
- Park: 1
- Converse: 1
- Sweetwater: 1
- Washakie: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Hot Springs: 0 (previously counted as 1)
Rate of spread
This graph shows the rate at which confirmed cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.
Keep in mind, however, that state and medical officials say the true number of COVID-19 cases is surely higher than the official number due to testing limitations.
Testing statistics
The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data:
As of Saturday morning, there have been 1,826 tests performed for coronavirus in Wyoming.
- Wyoming Public Health Labratory: 1,389
- CDC: 1
- Commercial labs: 436
National cases
There have been 142,000 cases nationally, with roughly 2,300 deaths, according to the New York Times count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department's tips
- Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
- Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
- Follow current public health orders.
- Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
- Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
- Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
