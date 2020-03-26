Wyoming coronavirus cases now at 57, with Natrona county case tonight

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 1,105 tests performed for coronavirus in Wyoming.

Wyoming Public Health Labratory: 865

CDC: 1

Commercial labs: 239

Know the symptoms

COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.

Follow the Wyoming Health Department's tips

Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.

Operators of nursing homes and other health care facilities should closely follow guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for infection control and prevention, including those that restrict visitation. Assisted-living facilities should also follow these practices.