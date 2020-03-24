Wyoming coronavirus cases now at 35 with new cases tonight in Natrona, Teton, Sweetwater and Fremont counties

There were no immediate details about the new Fremont cases, nor the new Teton case.

Hailey Rodgers-Bloom, spokeswoman for the Casper-Natrona County Healthy Department, told media Tuesday that the second patient in the Casper area has been self-quarantining since they returned from their trip and that health officials don't believe there's an immediate danger of spread to the broader community.

The test for that Natrona County patient was taken by the health department and submitted to the state lab. The sample for the county's first patient was taken at a Wyoming Medical Center clinic.

The latest Cheyenne patient is in their 40s and has had contact with another confirmed patient, according to a city press release. Cheyenne's eight known cases are the state's second highest, surpassed by Fremont County's 12 patients.

Health experts say the actual number of patients is almost certainly higher due to the dearth of tests. Rodgers-Bloom said that 70 tests from Natrona County have returned negative. Two have been positive, and 30 more are still awaiting results.