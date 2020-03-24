Wyoming coronavirus cases now at 37 with 8 new cases Tuesday, including two in Natrona County

Wyoming health officials identified eight new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 37.

That total includes new cases announced Tuesday evening in Natrona, Sweetwater, Fremont, Carbon and Teton counties, according to local health officials and the Wyoming Department of Health. Another was announced earlier in Laramie County.

Sweetwater County's case was its first. That case involves a Green River man in his 40s. He is self-isolating at home, authorities there said in an announcement.

"We would like for this to be our one and only case, but we are aware this likely will not be the situation,” said Kristy Nielson, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County chief nursing officer. “We are taking precautions to minimize the spread; we ask the community to help us with this by following the advice we are providing.”

Meanwhile, officials announced a third case in Teton County, a third in Natrona County, an eighth in Cheyenne and an 11th and 12th in Fremont County.

All told, there are have 37 cases identified in Wyoming.

Four of the announcements came within a span of a half hour Tuesday night, and two more — a fourth in Natrona County and a third in Carbon County — were announced an hour later.