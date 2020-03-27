Wyoming coronavirus cases now at 58 with new patient in Natrona County

Health officials have now identified 58 cases of the new coronavirus in Wyoming as of Friday morning.

A new case has been reported today in Natrona County.

Seventeen of the 58 people who tested positive have recovered so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. No deaths have been reported.

Total cases in Wyoming by county

Laramie: 15

Fremont: 14

Natrona: 8

Teton: 8

Sheridan: 4

Carbon: 3

Albany: 1

Campbell: 1

Park: 1

Sweetwater: 1

Johnson: 1

Hot Springs: 1

Rate of spread

This graph shows the rate at which confirmed cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.

Keep in mind, however, that state and medical officials say the true number of COVID-19 cases is surely higher than the official number due to testing limitations.

Testing statistics

The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data, which has been updated as of Thursday: