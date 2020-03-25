Wyoming coronavirus cases now at 41
Wyoming coronavirus cases now at 41

Virus Outbreak France

Biologist doctor Caroline Gutsmuth prepares to swab a woman with COVID-19 symptoms as she stays in her car, outside a medical biology laboratory that opened a coronavirus drive-thru testing site Monday in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris.

 Christophe Ena, AP

Health officials have now identified 41 cases of coronavirus in Wyoming as of Wednesday morning. 

The latest update from the Wyoming Department of Health includes four new cases: one in Fremont County and three in Laramie County.

Seven people of the 41 who tested positive have so far recovered, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. No deaths have been reported.

Total cases in Wyoming by county

  • Fremont: 13
  • Laramie: 11
  • Natrona: 4
  • Sheridan: 4
  • Carbon: 3
  • Teton: 3
  • Campbell: 1
  • Park: 1
  • Sweetwater: 1

Of the cases so far, 59 percent have been women and 41 percent have been men. The largest age group is people 60-69, followed by people in their 50s.

Testing statistics

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 930 test performed for coronavirus in Wyoming.

  • Wyoming Public Health Labratory: 758
  • CDC: 1
  • Commercial labs: 171

Know the symptoms

COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.

Follow the Wyoming Health Department's tips

Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.

Operators of nursing homes and other health care facilities should closely follow guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for infection control and prevention, including those that restrict visitation. Assisted-living facilities should also follow these practices.

Older people and those with health conditions that create a higher chance of getting seriously ill should be careful to avoid crowds, unnecessary air travel or situations where they may be in close contact with others.

Concerned about COVID-19?

