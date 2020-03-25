Wyoming coronavirus cases now at 41

Health officials have now identified 41 cases of coronavirus in Wyoming as of Wednesday morning.

The latest update from the Wyoming Department of Health includes four new cases: one in Fremont County and three in Laramie County.

Seven people of the 41 who tested positive have so far recovered, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. No deaths have been reported.

Total cases in Wyoming by county

Fremont: 13

Laramie: 11

Natrona: 4

Sheridan: 4

Carbon: 3

Teton: 3

Campbell: 1

Park: 1

Sweetwater: 1

Of the cases so far, 59 percent have been women and 41 percent have been men. The largest age group is people 60-69, followed by people in their 50s.

Testing statistics

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 930 test performed for coronavirus in Wyoming.

Wyoming Public Health Labratory: 758

CDC: 1

Commercial labs: 171

