Wyoming coronavirus cases now number 272; all but two counties report infections

On March 12, testing had identified only one coronavirus patient in Wyoming, a Sheridan woman who was sickened with a mild case of the infection. Exactly a month later, the state recorded its 272nd confirmed case, with another 94 of what the Wyoming Department of Health calls probable cases.

During that period, the virus has been found in all but two Wyoming counties — Weston and Platte, on the state's eastern border. At least 40 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Some landed in intensive care, though to date, Wyoming has not reported a virus-related death — the only state left without one.

Still, the pandemic has been painful in Wyoming, both medically and economically. To slow the spread of the pandemic, Gov. Mark Gordon and state Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have temporarily closed schools and many businesses where people gather. Jobless claims have spiked across the state as well as nationally.

Nationally, the virus has killed about 21,700 people and sickened more than half a million.

In a month that saw an unprecedented economic collapse driven by the pandemic and the subsequent closures, there has been some heartening news. To date, 110 of the people with confirmed cases in Wyoming, or about 40 percent, have now recovered.