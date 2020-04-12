Wyoming coronavirus cases now number 272; all but two counties report infections

On March 12, testing had identified only one coronavirus patient in Wyoming, a Sheridan woman who was sickened with a mild case of the infection. Exactly a month later, the state recorded its 272nd confirmed case, with another 94 of what the Wyoming Department of Health calls probable cases.
During that period, the virus has been found in all but two Wyoming counties — Weston and Platte, on the state's eastern border. At least 40 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Some landed in intensive care, though to date, Wyoming has not reported a virus-related death — the only state left without one.
Still, the pandemic has been painful in Wyoming, both medically and economically. To slow the spread of the pandemic, Gov. Mark Gordon and state Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have temporarily closed schools and many businesses where people gather. Jobless claims have spiked across the state as well as nationally.
Nationally, the virus has killed about 21,700 people and sickened more than half a million.
In a month that saw an unprecedented economic collapse driven by the pandemic and the subsequent closures, there has been some heartening news. To date, 110 of the people with confirmed cases in Wyoming, or about 40 percent, have now recovered.
"Wyoming hasn't yet seen the peak of the pandemic," Gordon said Friday, during his latest fireside chat, "but we know what we're doing is making a difference."
On Sunday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming climbed by nine, according to data released by the Wyoming Department of Health and Sweetwater County.
Three new cases were reported in Teton County, while Converse County had two more confirmations. Fremont, Johnson and Natrona counties each had one more patient. Big Horn saw its first.
The Health Department officially tallied 270 confirmed cases. However, that total doesn't include two additional cases reported over the weekend by authorities in Sweetwater County.
The number of probable cases, meanwhile, increased by a dozen to 94. Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
However, the state's 366 combined cases are almost certainly an undercount, state and medical officials say, considering the limited amount of testing being done here. The state lab recently began accepting samples only from patients in six "priority categories," and in some counties, hundreds of residents have been asked to self-isolate as if they have the disease.
Along with the 110 confirmed case recoveries, the state also recorded another 28 recoveries among people with probable cases.
About 15 percent of the cases required a hospital stay. In about 3 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.
In about 48 percent of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. In another 21 percent of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. Community spread has been attributed to almost 10 percent of the cases. In about 15 percent of Wyoming's cases, health officials don't how the person was exposed to the virus.
While Wyoming's case count ranks among the smallest in the U.S., the state's per capita total outpaces about a dozen other states.
Total cases in Wyoming by county
- Laramie: 58 confirmed (26 probable)
- Teton: 56 (23)
- Fremont: 40 (7)
- Natrona: 33 (8)
- Sheridan:12 (3)
- Campbell: 11 (4)
- Johnson: 11 (2)
- Sweetwater: 9 (4)
- Converse: 8 (6)
- Albany: 5
- Lincoln: 5 (4)
- Washakie: 5 (3)
- Carbon: 4
- Uinta: 4
- Goshen: 3 (1)
- Crook: 3
- Hot Springs: 1
- Niobrara: 1 (1)
- Park: 1
- Sublette: 1 (2)
Rate of spread
This graph shows the rate at which confirmed cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.
Keep in mind, however, that state and medical officials say the true number of COVID-19 cases is surely higher than the official number due to testing limitations.
Testing statistics
The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data:
As of Thursday evening, there have been 5,571 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming.
- Wyoming Public Health Labratory: 3,010
- CDC: 1
- Commercial labs: 2,560
National cases
There have been about 546,000 cases nationally, with roughly 21,700 deaths, according to the New York Times' running count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department's tips
- Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
- Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
- Follow current public health orders.
- Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
- Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
- Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
