Wyoming coronavirus cases reach 150

Testing has now identified 150 cases of the coronavirus in Wyoming, according to figures released Thursday.

That's an increase of 13 since Wednesday evening.

Five new cases of the coronavirus have been identified in Natrona County, the health department here said Thursday. The new cases bring the total number in Natrona County to 19.

Other new cases were reported in the following counties: Teton (3), Johnson (1), Fremont (1), Campbell (1), Uinta (1), Laramie (1).

Wyoming became the last state to confirm its 100th case of coronavirus Tuesday, when health officials announced 24 positive tests — the largest one-day total. Seventeen cases were announced Wednesday, the second most in a single day here.

Uinta's case is its first. Patients have now tested positive for the coronavirus in 16 of Wyoming's 23 counties.

Wyoming remains the only state without a known death of a coronavirus patient.

Thirty-one people who tested positive have recovered so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. About 13 percent of the cases required a hospital stay. In 22 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.