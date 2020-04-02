Wyoming coronavirus cases reach 150

Testing has now identified 150 cases of the coronavirus in Wyoming, according to figures released Thursday.
That's an increase of 13 since Wednesday evening.
Five new cases of the coronavirus have been identified in Natrona County, the health department here said Thursday. The new cases bring the total number in Natrona County to 19.
Other new cases were reported in the following counties: Teton (3), Johnson (1), Fremont (1), Campbell (1), Uinta (1), Laramie (1).
Wyoming became the last state to confirm its 100th case of coronavirus Tuesday, when health officials announced 24 positive tests — the largest one-day total. Seventeen cases were announced Wednesday, the second most in a single day here.
Uinta's case is its first. Patients have now tested positive for the coronavirus in 16 of Wyoming's 23 counties.
Wyoming remains the only state without a known death of a coronavirus patient.
Thirty-one people who tested positive have recovered so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. About 13 percent of the cases required a hospital stay. In 22 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.
While Wyoming's case count ranks among the smallest in the U.S., the state's per capita total outpaces more than a dozen other states.
In about 30 percent of Wyoming's cases, health officials don't how the person was exposed to the virus. In 31 percent of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. In another 25 percent of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. Another 13 percent of cases, the exposure risk remains under investigation.
Total cases in Wyoming by county
- Laramie: 36
- Teton: 29
- Fremont: 26
- Natrona: 19
- Sheridan:10
- Johnson: 8
- Campbell: 6
- Albany: 3
- Carbon: 3
- Sweetwater: 3
- Converse: 2
- Goshen: 1
- Park: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Uinta: 1
- Washakie: 1
- Hot Springs: 0 (previously counted as 1)
Rate of spread
This graph shows the rate at which confirmed cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.
Keep in mind, however, that state and medical officials say the true number of COVID-19 cases is surely higher than the official number due to testing limitations.
Testing statistics
The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data:
As of Wednesday evening, there have been 2,588 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming.
- Wyoming Public Health Labratory: 1,837
- CDC: 1
- Commercial labs: 751
National cases
There have been more than 200,000 cases nationally, with more than 4,600 deaths, according to the New York Times' running count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department's tips
- Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
- Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
- Follow current public health orders.
- Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
- Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
- Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
