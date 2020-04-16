Wyoming coronavirus count continues slow increase; state is now only without 300 confirmed cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by eight Thursday with three of the new cases in Natrona County. There are now 296 confirmed cases in Wyoming and 105 probable cases; the Wyoming Department of Health has not changed the latter number since yesterday.
The other new confirmed cases were announced in Fremont, Laramie (three) and Washakie counties.
After a weeklong stretch (March 31-April 6) in which the state averaged more than 16 new cases per day, the state has averaged about half as many cases per day over the last 10 days.
However, Natrona County health officer Dr. Mark Dowell said those numbers were "falsely low."
On April 2, the Wyoming Department of Health began restricting testing to six priority categories; potential patients who don't fall in one of those categories now must be tested by private laboratories.
“I think it’s probably setting us up for misunderstanding the data,” Dowell said.
The state Health Department has said it's too soon to tell whether the drop-off is a result of the testing change, though Gov. Mark Gordon has said that the projected peak of the disease in Wyoming has not yet arrived.
The number of recoveries grew by 11 on Thursday — 10 confirmed and one probable — to 187. Exactly half of the state's confirmed patients have now fully recovered.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The total number of probable cases did not change Thursday afternoon, though one case was added to Albany County and another was subtracted from Fremont County.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 21 of Wyoming's 23 counties. With two recorded fatalities, Wyoming still has the lowest number of coronavirus deaths of any state. Alaska, Montana and South Dakota each have the second fewest deaths related to the virus, with seven each, according to the New York Times.
More than 14 percent of Wyoming's cases required a hospital stay. In over 3 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.
In 49 percent of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. In another 19.6 percent of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. Community spread has been attributed to over 11 percent of the cases. In 16.6 percent of Wyoming's cases, health officials don't how the person was exposed to the virus.
Wyoming is the only state with fewer than 300 confirmed cases; it was also the last state to 100 confirmed cases. The state's per capita case ranking has fallen in recent weeks; Wyoming has more cases per 100,000 people than six states, a number that was once as high as 20, according to the Times.
Total cases in Wyoming by county
- Laramie: 67 confirmed (26 probable)
- Teton: 59 (28)
- Fremont: 43 (7)
- Natrona: 37 (10)
- Campbell: 13 (4)
- Sheridan:12 (4)
- Johnson: 11 (3)
- Sweetwater: 10 (4)
- Converse: 8 (6)
- Washakie: 6 (3)
- Albany: 5 (1)
- Lincoln: 5 (4)
- Carbon: 4
- Crook: 4
- Uinta: 4
- Goshen: 3 (1)
- Big Horn: 1 (1)
- Hot Springs: 1
- Niobrara: 1 (1)
- Park: 1
- Sublette: 1 (2)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Johnson: 1
- Laramie: 1
Rate of spread
This graph shows the rate at which confirmed and probable cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.
Keep in mind, however, that state and medical officials say the true number of COVID-19 cases is surely higher than the official numbers due to testing limitations.
Testing statistics
The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data:
As of Thursday morning, there have been 6,427 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming.
- Wyoming Public Health Labratory: 3,296
- CDC: 1
- Commercial labs: 3,130
National cases
There have been more than 659,000 cases nationally, with roughly 30,000 deaths, according to the New York Times' running count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department's tips
- Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
- Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
- Follow current public health orders.
- Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
- Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
- Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
