Wyoming coronavirus count continues slow increase; state is now only without 300 confirmed cases

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The total number of probable cases did not change Thursday afternoon, though one case was added to Albany County and another was subtracted from Fremont County.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 21 of Wyoming's 23 counties. With two recorded fatalities, Wyoming still has the lowest number of coronavirus deaths of any state. Alaska, Montana and South Dakota each have the second fewest deaths related to the virus, with seven each, according to the New York Times.

More than 14 percent of Wyoming's cases required a hospital stay. In over 3 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.

In 49 percent of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. In another 19.6 percent of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. Community spread has been attributed to over 11 percent of the cases. In 16.6 percent of Wyoming's cases, health officials don't how the person was exposed to the virus.