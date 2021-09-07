Wyoming correctional staff continue to drive majority of cases in prisons

Twice as many cases of COVID-19 were found in Wyoming prisons last week as during the previous round of testing, a release from the Department of Corrections showed on Tuesday.
As of Monday, there were 28 WDOC inmates and employees with confirmed positive coronavirus test results. Of those, 21 were identified in staff members.
In the round of testing from the week before, 14 positives were found. Half of those came from prison residents and half from staff.
The most recent testing found 11 cases in the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, nine of them in employees. In Rawlins, the state penitentiary recorded seven cases, four from staff.
At the Wyoming Honor Farm, all five cases found last week were found in employees. Two cases were also identified at the Wyoming Women’s Center and one at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp, all among staff.
Cases in Wyoming prisons, much like in the rest of the state, had been declining for most of the summer before picking back up around the end of July. That increase coincided with the emergence of the more contagious delta variant in Wyoming.
Paul Martin, a spokesperson for WDOC, said at the end of August that since a greater percentage of inmates are vaccinated than staff members, more and more cases are appearing in employees rather than residents.
According to the latest numbers available, roughly 35% of WDOC staff was fully inoculated by the end of July, consistent with the approximately 36% of the state with full vaccinations. Martin said around 30% of staff had reported having received one dose at that time.
That’s compared to the 64% of Wyoming inmates who were fully vaccinated by the same time, and another 20% who had received one shot.
“Our inmate (case) numbers are not going up, our staff numbers are,” Martin said in late August. “Without being medically trained… I attribute our lower numbers right now of inmate positives as a result of our higher numbers of vaccinations on the inmate side.”
Those numbers are likely higher now, more than a month later, but updated figures were not immediately available on Tuesday.
Vaccines are encouraged in Wyoming prisons, Martin said, and shots are available for both inmates and staff.
If a facility is found to have a case of COVID during 20% surveillance testing, 100% of inmates and staff are tested the next week according to WDOC policy.
