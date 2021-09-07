Wyoming correctional staff continue to drive majority of cases in prisons

Twice as many cases of COVID-19 were found in Wyoming prisons last week as during the previous round of testing, a release from the Department of Corrections showed on Tuesday.

As of Monday, there were 28 WDOC inmates and employees with confirmed positive coronavirus test results. Of those, 21 were identified in staff members.

In the round of testing from the week before, 14 positives were found. Half of those came from prison residents and half from staff.

The most recent testing found 11 cases in the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, nine of them in employees. In Rawlins, the state penitentiary recorded seven cases, four from staff.

At the Wyoming Honor Farm, all five cases found last week were found in employees. Two cases were also identified at the Wyoming Women’s Center and one at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp, all among staff.

Cases in Wyoming prisons, much like in the rest of the state, had been declining for most of the summer before picking back up around the end of July. That increase coincided with the emergence of the more contagious delta variant in Wyoming.

