Wyoming COVID-19 cases rise to 221, though single-day total is lowest in more than a week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Health officials identified nine new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday in Wyoming, bringing the state's total to 221.

New cases were reported in Teton (4), Laramie (3), Sweetwater (1) and Washakie (1) counties. Laramie and Teton counties are home to the most cases in the state.

If the number of cases announced Tuesday remains at nine — the state health department has two planned updates per day, both of which have passed — it would be the first day in more than a week in which fewer than 10 new cases were announced. What's more, 10 additional patients have fully recovered, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday morning.

It would also be the first day since March 26 in which the state added more fully recovered patients to its running count than new coronavirus cases.

However, the state's 221 cases are almost certainly an undercount, state and medical officials say, considering the limited amount of testing being done here. The state lab recently began accepting samples only from patients in six "priority categories," and in some counties, hundreds of residents have been asked to self-isolate as if they have the disease.