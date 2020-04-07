Wyoming COVID-19 cases rise to 221, though single-day total is lowest in more than a week

Health officials identified nine new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday in Wyoming, bringing the state's total to 221.
New cases were reported in Teton (4), Laramie (3), Sweetwater (1) and Washakie (1) counties. Laramie and Teton counties are home to the most cases in the state.
If the number of cases announced Tuesday remains at nine — the state health department has two planned updates per day, both of which have passed — it would be the first day in more than a week in which fewer than 10 new cases were announced. What's more, 10 additional patients have fully recovered, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday morning.
It would also be the first day since March 26 in which the state added more fully recovered patients to its running count than new coronavirus cases.
However, the state's 221 cases are almost certainly an undercount, state and medical officials say, considering the limited amount of testing being done here. The state lab recently began accepting samples only from patients in six "priority categories," and in some counties, hundreds of residents have been asked to self-isolate as if they have the disease.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 18 of Wyoming's 23 counties. Wyoming remains the only state without a known death of a coronavirus patient.
Sixty-two people who tested positive have recovered so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. About 15 percent of the cases required a hospital stay. In 8.6 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.
In about 21.3 percent of Wyoming's cases, health officials don't how the person was exposed to the virus. In about 39 percent of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. In another 22 percent of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. Community spread has been attributed to almost 6 percent of the cases
While Wyoming's case count ranks among the smallest in the U.S., the state's per capita total outpaces more than a dozen other states. More than half the state's known cases were announced during the week's worth of consecutive days with 10-plus cases.
Total cases in Wyoming by county
- Laramie: 48
- Teton: 44
- Fremont: 38
- Natrona: 26
- Sheridan:12
- Campbell: 9
- Johnson: 8
- Sweetwater: 6
- Washakie: 5
- Albany: 4
- Carbon: 4
- Converse: 4
- Lincoln: 4
- Goshen: 3
- Uinta: 3
- Crook: 1
- Park: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Hot Springs: 0 (previously counted as 1)
Rate of spread
This graph shows the rate at which confirmed cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.
Keep in mind, however, that state and medical officials say the true number of COVID-19 cases is surely higher than the official number due to testing limitations.
Testing statistics
The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data:
As of Thursday evening, there have been 4,064 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming.
- Wyoming Public Health Labratory: 2,481
- CDC: 1
- Commercial labs: 1,582
National cases
There have been more than 395,000 cases nationally, with more than 12,700 deaths, according to the New York Times' running count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department's tips
- Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
- Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
- Follow current public health orders.
- Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
- Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
- Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
