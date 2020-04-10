Wyoming distilleries will partner with the state and Mills to refill stockpiles of hand sanitizer

Julie Kozlowski, the business council’s community development director, explained this to the board Tuesday afternoon, saying “this project does not apply to all Wyoming distillers, but to a distinct group.”

According to a press release from the business council, Koltiska Distillery in Sheridan, Chronicles Distilling in Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs Distilling, Melvin Brewing in Alpine, Wyoming Whiskey in Kirby, Jackson Hole Still Works and Grand Teton Distillery in Jackson will join in the effort.

Kozlowski also explained to the board why it would be difficult to quantify the program in its infancy, saying it’s hard to say what the need will be, as well as what supplies the state will be able to obtain.

Making the sanitizer requires ethanol, hydrogen peroxide and glycerin. The distillers can handle the ethanol part, but hydrogen peroxide and glycerin are both hot commodities right now, as entities across the country vye for the same ingredients.

“It’s a little bit of a wild west out there as far as procuring those supplies,” she said.

Still, a handful of distillers are up and running across Wyoming and have already begun supplying the product to agencies in need.