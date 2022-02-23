Wyoming experiences record-breaking cold

If it feels like the weather is cold even for a Wyoming winter, you're right.

The bitterly cold weather broke records in several Wyoming cities this week, according to the National Weather Service. The thermometer in Casper, for example, topped out at minus 2 degrees on Tuesday. Until then, the lowest high temperature in Casper for Feb. 22 was 16 degrees.

In central Wyoming, the coldest town on Tuesday was Buffalo, where the temperature rose only to a frigid 4 degrees below zero. That's 14 degrees colder than the previous record.

The cities of Rock Springs, Riverton, Worland, Big Piney and Greybull also experienced record cold, the weather service reported.

Unseasonably cold temperatures were also recorded in eastern Wyoming. The thermometer plunged to minus 13 in Douglas and minus 17 east of Laramie.

With windy conditions, wind chills in parts of Wyoming dropped to 30 to 40 degrees below zero. In those conditions, frostbite can occur in a matter of minutes.

The temperatures were so low that the city of Casper issued a frozen pipe advisory to residents. The city also warned that the cold is limiting the effectiveness of ice melt, leading to the possibility of slick roads due to the snow and ice.

The cold didn't let up on Wednesday, and the weather service said it's likely more records will be set this week. Temperatures were forecast to drop overnight to minus 13 in Casper, minus 19 in Pinedale and minus 22 inside Yellowstone National Park.

Temperatures are expected to begin rising Thursday and return to the 40s by early next week.

