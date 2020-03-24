Wyoming first lady launches effort to assist food nonprofits impact by coronavirus

First lady Jennie Gordon, through her Wyoming Hunger Initiative project, has launched an effort to quickly assist food nonprofits affected by COVID-19.

For the 2020/2021 grant cycle, individual grants will be awarded from $500 to $5,000.

Grant proceeds can be used for projects and equipment. While requests for start-up costs will be considered, money for food or salaries will not be awarded.

Grant applications are due no later than 8 p.m. on April 20. Successful applicants will be notified on May 18.

If you are awarded a grant, a Project Update Report must be submitted to Wyoming Hunger Initiative no later than 8 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The short grant application can be found at www.nohungerwyo.org/grants and must be completed in full.

​For more information, call the Office of First Lady Jennie Gordon at (307) 274-0365.

Last week, Wyoming Hunger Initiative established a task force to assist in Wyoming Hunger Initiative mission-related issues caused by COVID-19 closures statewide.