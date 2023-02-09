How much can a truck fit?

Let’s rephrase that so it’s a little clearer: How much food can a truck fit?

That’s what Wyoming Food for Thought is aiming to find out with its city-wide food drive, which will run from Feb. 17 to March 17. Since businesses can challenge each other during the food drive, Greiner Ford and White’s Mountain Motors have trucks in their respective showrooms that individuals can donate food to. Whichever dealership fills their truck with food the fastest wins “bragging rights,” a press release from the project states.

They aren’t the only businesses participating, though. The Michael Houck Real Estate Team is donating a case of food to the project for each property sold until March 17.

Outside of the business realm, community members can donate as much food as they want directly to a drop site partner. There are donation bins at each of the partners. The list is as follows:

Great Harvest Bread Co.;

Reliant FCU (both locations);

Grant Street Grocery;

Hideaway Liquor and Lounge;

wyOMing Yoga;

Keyhole Outdoor Living;

Eye Institute of Wyoming;

Snap Fitness;

State Farm Insurance with Megan Spence;

Aspen Ridge Dental;

Dr. Sean Ellis DDS;

Smile Academy;

Smile Doctors; and

WCDA.

The food drive’s purpose is to make sure that kids have enough to eat during spring break, the release says.

Businesses, groups and families can get involved by contacting the Project at (307)-337-1703 or by emailing info@wyfftp.org.