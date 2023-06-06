A month after its board of directors was accused of mishandling an internal complaint, the Wyoming Food for Thought Project said Monday it has parted ways with longtime executive director Jamie Purcell.

“The Board thanks Ms. Purcell for seeing a need in our community and working to meet it,” board chair Stephanie Sprecher said in a statement to the Star-Tribune. “We wish her well in future endeavors.

"The work of feeding food insecure individuals in our community is not done, and the Board, employees, and volunteers of Food for Thought are committed to continuing to grow our organization," Sprecher continued. "We are beginning our search for an executive director and are excited to see what the future holds!”

Sprecher didn't say whether Purcell was fired or left by choice, and Purcell did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

In May, a group of founders and former leaders of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project published a open letter accusing its current board of directors of mistreating Purcell and damaging the nonprofit's relationship with the public.

According to the letter, Purcell was put on leave in relation to an internal complaint, though it didn't say what the complaint was about. The letter argues the board of the directors rushed to suspend Purcell without giving her a chance to defend herself.

The letter also claims the board left the Wyoming Food for Thought Project’s “stakeholders, funders or partners” in the dark about the investigation and Purcell’s leave of absence.

“The actions of the board have destabilized the organization,” the letter said.

Wyoming Food for Thought's board has not publicly confirmed or disputed any of the details in the letter.

It's unclear when Purcell officially left the organization, and whether her departure was linked to the alleged investigation.

Sprecher directed members of the public with general questions for Wyoming Food for Thought Project and anyone interested in volunteering for the organization to contact Maggie King at (307) 337-1703.

Wyoming Food For Thought Project is one of Casper’s best-known nonprofits. Its operates a weekend food bag program, community gardens and winter farmers market, among other initiatives. Food for Thought also recently launched the Good Food Hub, a vendor and community space located downtown at 420 W. First Street.

The organization took in $792,824 in total revenue for the 2021 fiscal year. Almost all of that came from donations, according to data published by ProPublica’s nonprofit explorer.