A group of founders and former leaders of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project on Monday published a searing open letter accusing the Casper hunger relief organization’s board of directors of unfairly disciplining Executive Director Jamie Purcell — and wounding public trust in the nonprofit as a result.

“The actions of the board have destabilized the organization,” says the letter.

Purcell was placed on administrative leave the morning of April 20, according to Donovan Short, one of the letter’s authors. As of Monday, the group believed Purcell was still suspended and feared she would soon be fired.

The letter says Purcell was put on leave in relation to an internal complaint, which is being investigated by an outside attorney. It doesn’t say what the complaint was nor who is leading the investigation.

It also alleges the board didn’t clearly communicate with Wyoming Food for Thought’s “stakeholders, funders or partners” about the inquiry or Purcell’s leave of absence. The letter’s authors suspect Purcell may have been pushed out before she had a chance to respond to the complaint.

The organization’s board of directors did not confirm Purcell’s leave of absence or that any disciplinary action had been taken against her.

Stephanie Sprecher, the board’s chair, declined a request for comment.

“Wyoming Food For Thought Project does not comment on personnel matters,” she wrote in an email to the Star-Tribune.

Purcell did not return a request for comment Monday.

Short and the letter’s other three signatories — Kim Summerall-Wright, Joe Dedic and Cassandra Bush — all played major roles in establishing Wyoming Food for Thought, which was founded in 2012. They’ve been in touch with Purcell in the days since her suspension, according to Short.

The board’s treatment of Purcell — whom the letter describes as the beating heart of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project — has put the organization’s future in jeopardy, the letter says. It asks current leadership to step down.

“We have been notified that long term partners will likely end their ties with WFFT regardless of the outcome of the investigation,” the letter reads.

According to the letter, this isn’t Wyoming Food for Thought’s first brush with internal conflict — it says the board fended off a “hostile takeover” by two members years ago.

The Wyoming Food For Thought Project is one of Casper’s best-known nonprofits.

It’s known for its weekend food bag program, community gardens and winter farmers market. It recently launched the Good Food Hub, a vendor and community space located downtown on First Street.

For the 2021 fiscal year, the organization pulled in $792,824 in revenue – almost entirely from contributions, according to data published by ProPublica’s nonprofit explorer.