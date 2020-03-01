Wyoming Food for Thought offers local food subscription

Many have heard of or use subscription meal plan boxes, which come to your front door from some faraway place with everything you need to make dinner, including the recipe. Now Wyoming Food for Thought Project, the hyperlocal, grassroots nonprofit that is working to create a strong and vibrant local food system, is adding its own spin on subscription food to the local scene.
The project, which began with weekly food bags for students who are food insecure, now includes summer outdoor and winter indoor farmers markets, a community gardening program and a Good Food Hub, which when complete will have commercial kitchen and packaging space available for burgeoning food producers.
We chatted with program development coordinator Cassie Murphy (not to be confused with Food for Thought’s Cassandra Baker), about the new Market Food Boxes, which debut Saturday.
Tell us about this exciting new idea. We were looking for different ways to bring the community and our market vendors together. So this is investing in our local vendors in a very real way. We want to better fit the vendors and consumers together. So some of the vendors will provide the food for the box, and they’ll all be at the Winter Farmers Market on Saturdays so you can add to what’s in the box if you’d like.
How does it work? Beginning on Saturday, about 10 Market Food Boxes will be available weekly for eight weeks. Inside will be five to seven locally grown, produced and crafted items. Every box will be a mixture of breakfast, lunch, dessert, baked goods and snack items. It’s not one meal like the subscription meal plans, but a variety for the week.
Tell us what one box might contain. It might be either micro greens, herb mix or kale, peanut butter, salsa, jam, a loaf of bread, tea or coffee. And every other week will be dessert or a dozen pasture eggs. Twice during the eight weeks, you’ll get grass-fed beef. So one week you might get jam, and the next you might get peanut butter, and then you’ll have the makings for a sandwich.
And you’re planning some extras? Yes, one of the attractions of the meal plans is that they teach you how to cook or at least use unfamiliar ingredients, so I’m going to try to have a few recipes that pull some of the items that you get each week together. We might include some educational resources, like how to eat seasonally, for example.
And you need to sign up for all eight weeks? Yes, every Saturday from March 7 to April 25, you’ll pick up your prepaid box at the Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Good Food Hub at 420 W. 1st Street.
How much is it? You can pay for all eight weeks for $310 or sign a contract to have $38.75 pulled from a bank account weekly. And if someone can’t fulfill their contract, my goal would be to find someone to fulfill it. You can subscribe by emailing cmurphy@wyfftp.org.
