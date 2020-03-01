Wyoming Food for Thought offers local food subscription

Many have heard of or use subscription meal plan boxes, which come to your front door from some faraway place with everything you need to make dinner, including the recipe. Now Wyoming Food for Thought Project, the hyperlocal, grassroots nonprofit that is working to create a strong and vibrant local food system, is adding its own spin on subscription food to the local scene.

The project, which began with weekly food bags for students who are food insecure, now includes summer outdoor and winter indoor farmers markets, a community gardening program and a Good Food Hub, which when complete will have commercial kitchen and packaging space available for burgeoning food producers.

We chatted with program development coordinator Cassie Murphy (not to be confused with Food for Thought’s Cassandra Baker), about the new Market Food Boxes, which debut Saturday.

Tell us about this exciting new idea. We were looking for different ways to bring the community and our market vendors together. So this is investing in our local vendors in a very real way. We want to better fit the vendors and consumers together. So some of the vendors will provide the food for the box, and they’ll all be at the Winter Farmers Market on Saturdays so you can add to what’s in the box if you’d like.

