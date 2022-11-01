Wyoming GOP to host prominent Trump ally in Casper for film screening

A prominent Trump ally and political operative will be making a visit to Casper next week to speak at a Wyoming Republican Party film screening.

David Bossie, the longtime Republican political operative and former president of Citizens United, will talk at a screening of "Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump," a film which he co-wrote with producer Jason Killian Meath.

Bossie has strong ties with former president Donald Trump. He was the former president's 2016 deputy campaign manager and also a senior advisor to Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence during the 2020 presidential election. In 2020, the Trump administration appointed Bossie to the Commission on Presidential Scholars and the Department of Defense Business Board.

In 2019, allegations emerged that Bossie was using Trump's name as a front to an illegal fundraising scheme meant for personal gains, Axios reported. The Trump campaign condemned the alleged activity in a statement. But not too long afterward, Bossie was once again a frequent face at Trump events.

In addition to his partnership with Trump, Bossie was also a Fox News contributor from 2017 to 2020 and served as the senior strategist for the 2020 re-election campaign of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump and Netanyahu were close allies during Trump's time in office. Under Bossie's leadership, Citizens United won a Supreme Court case that lifted political spending restrictions for corporations and unions. He's also authored several books and produced multiple other films.

The film that the Wyoming GOP will be screening concerns the millions of dollars that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg donated in 2020 to nonprofits that gave grants to local elections offices. It stars conservative figures like Ken Blackwell, a former Ohio secretary of state who served on Trump's voter fraud commission, Kellyanne Conway, a top Trump adviser and his 2016 campaign manager and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

In September, Trump-backed Republican nominee for U.S. House Harriet Hageman brought up in a statement her concern that private money from Zuckerberg may have impacted the 2020 presidential election. (Hageman was responding to a letter from a group of lawyers denouncing her public claim that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged.")

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donated more than $400 million to nonprofits that gave grants to local election offices, according to the Associated Press. The donations, however, were not contributions to President Joe Biden's campaign, and they didn't violate campaign finance law.

The movie screening will be at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Restoration Church events room in Casper. There will also be a limited attendance meet and greet with Bossie for an hour prior to the screening.

Natrona County Grassroots Patriots and Liberty's Place 4 U Wyoming helped organize the event, according to the state GOP. Tickets are available for sale at www.Wyoming.gop.