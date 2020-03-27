Wyoming governor extends school, business closures through mid-April

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday that he was extending his orders closing businesses and schools through April 17. The announcement came 10 days before schools were scheduled to reopen and hours after the number of coronavirus patients in Wyoming hit 70.
Extending the existing orders by two weeks is necessary because it takes time for social distancing measure to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, said Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer.
“The best tool we have to reduce the potential burden on our healthcare system and save lives is for all of us to limit our contact with other people as much as possible,” she said. “Of course it is most important for people who are ill to stay home unless they need medical attention.”
The move is the latest by Gordon to try to stem the tide of the novel coronavirus, which has washed across the state in recent days and now has a known presence in 13 Wyoming counties.
The order will keep school buildings, gyms, restaurants (for dine-in purposes), salons, tattoo parlors and most other businesses closed through at least mid-April, and gatherings of more than 10 people will remain prohibited. Gordon's efforts have rolled out over the past two weeks, starting with a recommendation that schools not reopen and then rolling into wholesale closures.
“I have extended these orders in consultation with Dr. Harrist,” Gordon said. “Because we’ve seen cases identified in additional counties and growth in the case numbers, it’s clear how important it is for us to take sustained action. I understand the ongoing strain that these measures are having on businesses, workers and Wyoming communities. But it is imperative that our citizens respond to this public health crisis by staying home whenever possible and practicing proper social distancing when they must go out. This is how we can save lives and protect people’s health.”
Notably, the order is not a shelter-in-place demand. Gordon's counterparts in Colorado, Montana and Idaho have issued orders to that effect in recent days. Gordon said earlier this week that he was "doing (his) best" to avoid ordering Wyomingites to remain in their homes, but such a declaration is becoming increasingly common across the United States.
The number of known COVID-19 cases statewide has spiked over the past week. On March 20, there were 22 confirmed cases. As of noon Friday, there were at least 70. Seventeen patients have recovered, and more than 1,000 people have tested negative statewide for the disease.
Nationwide, there have been at least 93,000 cases as of Friday morning. More than 1,400 have died in the U.S.
On the school side, educators across Wyoming have been preparing for schools to remain shuttered. The school board here in Natrona County spent 90 minutes earlier this week talking about the virus and discussing how to move classes online.
After Gordon released his order, state Superintendent Jillian Balow sent her own statement issuing guidance to the state's 48 school districts. Each district must have a plan ready to deliver education through the building closures. In Natrona County, officials have issued a survey to gauge students' access to technology and have said they may have some in-person classes for those who can't regularly use tech.
"School doors may be closed to students, but Wyoming education is open for business,” Balow wrote. “The desire by teachers to connect with their students and provide learning opportunities has been inspiring. Teaching and learning while practicing social distancing is a new concept for many. Teachers, parents, and students all need support in order for it to be successful.”
As businesses remain closed, more than 2,300 people filed for unemployment benefits statewide last week, an increase of 350 percent according to an Associated Press report. Nationwide, claims were up more than 1,000 percent, with more than 3 million people filling for assistance.
Gordon has said his orders are enforceable. In Casper, for instance, police responded to at least two businesses earlier this week that were believed to be violating the mandates.
