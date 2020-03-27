Wyoming governor extends school, business closures through mid-April

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday that he was extending his orders closing businesses and schools through April 17. The announcement came 10 days before schools were scheduled to reopen and hours after the number of coronavirus patients in Wyoming hit 70.

Extending the existing orders by two weeks is necessary because it takes time for social distancing measure to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, said Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer.

“The best tool we have to reduce the potential burden on our healthcare system and save lives is for all of us to limit our contact with other people as much as possible,” she said. “Of course it is most important for people who are ill to stay home unless they need medical attention.”

The move is the latest by Gordon to try to stem the tide of the novel coronavirus, which has washed across the state in recent days and now has a known presence in 13 Wyoming counties.