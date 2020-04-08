Wyoming has additional 73 probable cases of COVID-19, state health department says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wyoming Department of Health shared a new set of data Wednesday, indicating that the state has 73 "probable" cases of the novel coronavirus in addition to its confirmed cases, which now number 230.

The state's number of confirmed cases has consistently been regarded an undercount, something the new data emphasizes. Combining confirmed and probable cases, the state would have 303 coronavirus patients — 94 of whom have fully recovered (74 confirmed, 20 probable).

Nine new confirmed cases were announced Wednesday afternoon: five in Laramie County, two in Crook County, one in Natrona County and one in Teton County. The newest Natrona County case had been announced earlier in day by the county itself. The department now has only one planned case update per day, which comes each afternoon; in previous weeks, the cases had been updated once in the morning and once in the evening.

Laramie County has the most probable cases with 16; it also has the most confirmed cases (53). Teton County (14) is the only other county with more than 10 probable cases. Natrona and Fremont counties each have seven. Converse County is the only county with more probable cases, five, than confirmed cases, four.