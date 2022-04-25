Wyoming high schools gather for art symposium

The clock struck high noon, and a stampede of high school students descended upon Casper’s Ford Wyoming Center — each hunting for just the right spot to show off their art for the next three days.

The ritual kicked off the Wyoming High School Art Symposium, an annual convention run by the Wyoming Secondary Art Educators Association.

High schoolers get kudos for their hard work, and a chance to spend half a week with fellow artists from across the state, said Shanoa Gardiner, president of the educators association.

This year’s symposium had somewhere between three to four thousand pieces from 75 schools, Gardiner estimated. Gardiner teaches art at Mountain View High School in southwest Wyoming.

The goal of the event is to show off a “diverse, inclusive portrayal of what high school art looks like,” she said. It doesn’t matter if you’re a small, rural alternative school, or one with more than 1,500 kids, like Natrona County High School, Gardiner said.

During the event, students can enter their art for awards, and interview to win one of six higher education scholarships.

But there’s more to it than that — the symposium organizes workshops and networking opportunities for students and teachers, and draws representatives from colleges all around Wyoming.

It’s a lot to squeeze into three weekdays. How do they do it all?

“It takes a lot,” Gardiner said, her voice dropping to just above a whisper.

Students and teachers interviewed by the Star-Tribune called the symposium a source of inspiration for high school artists.

There’s a certain creative energy in the air, said Shannon Borrego, an art teacher from Jackson Hole High School.

And that can be powerful, she said. When she and her students entered the arena Wednesday, she noticed one looked a little dazed.

Are you OK? Borrego asked.

Fine, the student answered — just awestruck by the scale of everything.

The symposium opened to the public Thursday and Friday.

At least a hundred students, teachers and parents took their ease in the arena seats. They peered down on the fair like it was a fish bowl, making the jungle of tables and dividers — and the people meandering among them — feel like one big art project.

Because students pick where to hang up their work, there was no guessing what you’d find around the corner. Charcoal drawings, digital animation and ceramic tea seats were just a few paces from each other.

A gaggle of friends crowded around a panel smack-dab in the middle of the arena.

One of the group let out a gasp. “That’s sick,” she said, gesturing to a sketch of a praying mantis.

Or maybe she was looking at the piece right next to it, a work of charcoal and alcohol ink titled “The silent corridor”. It showed a long, sterile hallway with a haunting air to it — like the basement of an old office building, or hospital or laboratory.

Elsewhere in the crowd, Emilee Watson — a junior at Laramie High School — explored the exhibition with her sisters, Chloe and Claire.

Watson’s thinking about becoming an art teacher after she graduates. She looks up to her instructors back home, she said.

“If you have an idea, they’ll help you,” Watson said.

Angel Vigil and her friends, Sunny Butterfield and Bethany Pope — each from Buffalo High School — said they were taken in by how many powerful, deeply personal pieces were on display.

Check out “Brewed beauty” on the other side of the arena, they insisted — a portrait of a robed woman breastfeeding her child. The piece, painted entirely with coffee, is the work of Star Valley High School student Maddy Brown.

Perusing the art just a few paces away was Rafael Villa and Karter Jenkins, also from Star Valley High.

Villa remembers seeing “Brewed beauty” when it was still in progress.

“It turned out really clean,” he said.

Villa and Jenkins said they planned to use the rest of the symposium to sharpen their skills, gain exposure to different styles and talk art with friends. Villa was even able to reconnect with a buddy he made at last year’s symposium.

“I called him up and asked him if he was going to be there,” he said.

Connections like those help high schoolers push themselves as artists, Villa said. And keeps everyone looking forward to next year.

