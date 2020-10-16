Wyoming hits all-time single day high for coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 290 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 248 and the number of probable cases rising by 42, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
The 290 cases is the highest single-day amount since the pandemic began. Before Friday, the highest number for single-day cases was 243 on Oct. 9.
The state also announced 134 new coronavirus recoveries: 112 confirmed and 22 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,741 (2,114 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 51 (as of Oct. 15) (Up 6 from Wednesday)
Deaths: 57
Total cases: 8,665 (7,337 confirmed, 1,328 probable)
Total recoveries: 6,494 (5,539 confirmed, 955 probable)
Total tests: 208,990 (116,091 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 162.2 per day. That number is up 19.3 from a day ago, up 34.4 from a week ago and up 118.1 from a month ago.
The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 189.5 per day. That number is up 14.9 from a day ago, up 38.1 from a week ago and up 136.1 from a month ago.
The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 1,741. That number is up 79 from a day ago, up 452 from a week ago and up 1,290 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 2,114. That number is up 99 from a day ago, up 565 from a week ago and up 1,565 from a month ago.
