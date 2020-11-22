Wyoming Hunger Initiative provides $50,000 to nonprofits for Thanksgiving meals

The Wyoming Hunger Initiative, organized by First Lady Jennie Gordon, and the Wyoming Governor's Residence Foundation, which serves as the initiative's financial group, have allocated $50,000 to anti-hunger nonprofits in each of Wyoming's 23 counties.

The purpose, according to a release, is to ensure Wyoming families in need have a Thanksgiving meal.

Food pantries and anti-hunger organizations are facing a tremendous burden this Thanksgiving season because of the increased demand on resources due to COVID-19, which has slowed Wyoming's economy and exacerbated the energy sector's downturn. Because of the increase in demand, many had chosen to forego providing Thanksgiving groceries or in some instances, prepared meals, for those in need.

Wyoming Hunger Initiative joined forces with corporate and private partners to get funding to every Wyoming county to provide Thanksgiving meals.

"When we discovered that many Wyoming food pantries were so strapped for resources this year due to the unprecedented demand that providing Thanksgiving meals to local families in need might be sacrificed in communities all over Wyoming, we knew we could bridge the resource gap and rush much needed funding to food pantries working tirelessly to serve their neighbors," Gordon said.

In addition, a partnership with local Kiwanis Clubs identified additional families in need to receive Thanksgiving meals through the #ThankfulWyoming campaign. Those efforts are made possibly by generous donors, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, Albertsons Foundation, Hughes Charitable Foundation, Jonah Bank of Wyoming, the salary of Gov. Mark Gordon, Jay and Linda Butler and numerous private donors from across the country.

