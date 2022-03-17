Wyoming K-12 teachers eligible for free membership at the Nicolaysen Art Museum

Wyoming K-12 teachers and their families can now get free membership to the Nicolaysen Art Museum.

That includes free admission to the gallery, discounts on museum programs and 10% off in the museum’s gift shop, among other perks. In all, the offer is worth over $100, Katie Couch, the museum’s director of communications, said.

Couch said the new program is part of a larger effort by the Nicolaysen to make the museum more accessible to educators.

The “past exhibits” page on the museum’s website, for example — which includes virtual tours, interviews with artists and educational resources — was created to help connect classrooms with the museum even if they can’t come in person, she said.

With free memberships for educators, the museum hopes to make visits more affordable, too.

“We didn’t want teachers to be held back,” Couch said.

Any Wyoming-certified teacher at a public, private or charter school qualifies. For the moment, that doesn’t include other K-12 staff members, retirees or college instructors. That’s because of funding constraints, Couch said. The museum hopes to open the program up to more people eventually.

About 30 people so far have joined. The majority teach at the Natrona County School District, but it’s available to teachers all across the state.

The deal also grants teachers membership status at all institutions belonging to the North American Reciprocal Museum Association.

Over a thousand museums across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, El Salvador and Bermuda are part of the group. Besides the Nicolaysen, there are four others in Wyoming: the Jackson Hole Historical Society and Museum in Jackson, the Museum of the Mountain Man in Pinedale, The Brinton Museum in Big Horn and the University of Wyoming Art Museum in Laramie.

Teachers can stop by the Nicolaysen’s front desk with a school ID or recent pay stub to sign up. Applicants will be asked to provide their position, school and school district and work emails. An online sign-up form is also available on the Nicolaysen Art Museum’s website.

The membership cards last for a year, but teachers can renew theirs at no cost.

The Nicolaysen is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.