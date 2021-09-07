Wyoming lacks a statewide missing persons database. A Casper woman wants to change that

In 2019, Desirée Tinoco started a Facebook group after hearing about two men missing in Wyoming, whose cases weren’t getting much coverage.

“You see a little kid go missing and the whole town stops and knows about it and wants to hear about it,” Tinoco says. “But if it’s a Native American, or a middle-aged man, or someone out hunting or somebody with a drug history, all of a sudden they’re no longer somebody’s baby.”

If just three or four hundred people joined the group, she thought, it would be a success.

Now, the page has more than 11,000 members. Some days see five new posts looking for missing children and adults, some see zero. Most are found within a couple days, Tinoco says, but the older the person is and the longer they’re missing, the harder it gets to track them down — even with thousands of eyes on the lookout across the state.

With roughly 50 people missing statewide at a given time, Wyoming is consistently ranked in the top 10 states for missing people per capita, and doesn’t have a uniform database to keep track of all the reports.

The next step, Tinoco says, is going to the Wyoming Capitol to change that.