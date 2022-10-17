Wyoming man killed in crash near Rolling Hills

A Wyoming man died Saturday afternoon when he was thrown from the pickup he was driving when it rolled over near Rolling Hills.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified the victim as Russell Caves, 61.

Caves was driving north on Wyoming Highway 95 at about 4:30 p.m. when his pickup crossed the center line and drove off the road to the left, the highway patrol said. He steered to the right and then back to the left, starting a slide.

The pickup began to roll, coming to rest on its roof. Caves, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown clear of the truck.

The highway patrol says driver inattention was a possible contributing factor to the crash.