 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Wyoming man killed in crash near Rolling Hills

  • 0

A Wyoming man died Saturday afternoon when he was thrown from the pickup he was driving when it rolled over near Rolling Hills. 

The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified the victim as Russell Caves, 61. 

Caves was driving north on Wyoming Highway 95 at about 4:30 p.m. when his pickup crossed the center line and drove off the road to the left, the highway patrol said. He steered to the right and then back to the left, starting a slide.

The pickup began to roll, coming to rest on its roof. Caves, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown clear of the truck.

The highway patrol says driver inattention was a possible contributing factor to the crash. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Conservationists hatch world's largest chameleon at zoo in UK

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News