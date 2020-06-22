Wyoming matches single-day high in confirmed coronavirus cases

The increase is part of a recent uptick in cases in Wyoming. Three of the state's five largest single-day counts in total cases have come in the last five days. In June, Wyoming is averaging 12.8 confirmed cases and 14.9 total cases per day, both of which are new highs.

The state has averaged 20.3 total cases per day over the last 10 days, which matches Wyoming's highest 10-day average yet.

There are now 1,230 cases — 974 confirmed and 256 probable — and 931 recoveries — 729 confirmed and 202 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 20 deaths.

As of Friday, there have been 36,228 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming: 18,217 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 18,011 reported by other labs.

Just under three-fourths of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 75.7% when factoring in probable figures.